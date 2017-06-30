Anti-Elizabeth Warren super PAC aims to 'Deal Her Out'

Story highlights Name of the PAC is a not-so-subtle nod at Hillary Clinton's oft-used phrase "deal me in"

Deal Her Out PAC was created partly to support one of Warren's 2018 challengers, Geoff Diehl

Washington (CNN) There's a new super PAC on the scene and it's already got its eyes set on the 2020 race -- specifically making sure Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren never makes it there.

The " Deal Her Out " PAC, launched by two politically involved Massachusetts Republicans, aims to raise money highlighting Warren's record as senator to keep her from winning re-election in 2018 and ultimately keep her from winning if she chooses to run for President in 2020.

"We do need to look at Elizabeth Warren in 2018. Historically, my belief is we haven't had a US senator who was defeated and then run for president," Marty Lamb, co-president of Deal Her Out, said about the group's strategy.

Lamb, who has formerly run against Massachussetts Rep. Jim McGovern and run for state representative -- losing both times -- currently sits on the Republican state committee. He launched the super PAC with friend Bonnie Thompson, a former Republican state committeewoman who was Massachusetts field director for Donald Trump during the campaign and previously regional director for Scott Brown's, Women for Brown coalition when he ran against Warren in 2012.

Deal Her Out PAC was created partly to support one of Warren's likely 2018 challengers: Geoff Diehl, who is currently a state representative and is planning to run against her. Both Thompson and Lamb are friends with Diehl and are supportive of his challenge to Warren.

