(CNN)International chemical weapons inspectors have confirmed that the nerve agent Sarin was used in April's deadly chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) launched an investigation after the April 4 airstrike on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, where horrifying images and videos emerged showing civilians -- including children -- struggling to breathe with foam coming from their mouths.
The attack, in which 89 people died, was one of the deadliest in Syria in recent years.
"The OPCW fact-finding mission has confirmed the use of sarin, a nerve agent, at the 4 April incident in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria. I strongly condemn this atrocity, which wholly contradicts the norms enshrined in the Chemical Weapons Convention," the OPCW's director-general, Ahmet Uzumcu said in a statement about its report, which has not yet been made public.
"The perpetrators of this horrific attack must be held accountable for their crimes. In this context, the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism assumes high importance."
The OPCW which was unable to reach the town because of security concerns, attended autopsies, collected biomedical samples, interviewed witnesses and used environment samples in its fact-finding process. It's not part of the OPCW's mandate to investigate who is responsible for the attack.
Johnson: Assad 'almost certainly' responsible
In response to the OPCW findings, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the UK stands behind its belief that the Assad regime is responsible for the attack.
"This confirmation cannot be ignored. The UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism will now work to identify who was responsible. As I have said previously, the UK's own assessment is that the Assad regime almost certainly carried out this abominable attack," he said.
"I urge our international partners to unite behind the need to hold those responsible for this atrocity to account."
The Khan Sheikhoun incident has been widely blamed on the Syrian government, though Damascus has continually denied it had anything to do with the attack and also denies it has any chemical weapons.
Syria has instead blamed terrorist groups for the attack, and Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the attack was carried out by "forces" trying to frame the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Russia has been Syria's most powerful ally during the conflict.
Stockpiles of Sarin still exist in Syria despite the OPCW overseeing the destruction of the country's chemical weapon supply in 2013, following an attack in the Ghouta area of Damascus, which activists say killed 1,400 people.
A joint UN-OPCW investigation will now move forward to identify who was behind the attack. British scientists had previously found evidence of Sarin or a Sarin-like substance in samples from the April 4 airstrike.