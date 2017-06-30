(CNN) International chemical weapons inspectors have confirmed that the nerve agent Sarin was used in April's deadly chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) launched an investigation after the April 4 airstrike on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, where horrifying images and videos emerged showing civilians -- including children -- struggling to breathe with foam coming from their mouths.

The attack, in which 89 people died, was one of the deadliest in Syria in recent years.

"The OPCW fact-finding mission has confirmed the use of sarin, a nerve agent, at the 4 April incident in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria. I strongly condemn this atrocity, which wholly contradicts the norms enshrined in the Chemical Weapons Convention," the OPCW's director-general, Ahmet Uzumcu said in a statement about its report, which has not yet been made public.

"The perpetrators of this horrific attack must be held accountable for their crimes. In this context, the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism assumes high importance."