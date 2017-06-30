Breaking News

Sarin used as weapon in Syria chemical attack, watchdog says

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Fri June 30, 2017

(CNN)International chemical weapons inspectors have confirmed that the nerve agent Sarin was used in April's deadly chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) launched an investigation after the April 4 airstrike on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, where horrifying images and videos emerged showing civilians -- including children -- struggling to breathe with foam coming from their mouths.
The attack, in which 89 people died, was one of the deadliest in Syria in recent years.
"The OPCW fact-finding mission has confirmed the use of sarin, a nerve agent, at the 4 April incident in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria. I strongly condemn this atrocity, which wholly contradicts the norms enshrined in the Chemical Weapons Convention," the OPCW's director-general, Ahmet Uzumcu said in a statement about its report, which has not yet been made public.
    "The perpetrators of this horrific attack must be held accountable for their crimes. In this context, the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism assumes high importance."
    The OPCW which was unable to reach the town because of security concerns, attended autopsies, collected biomedical samples, interviewed witnesses and used environment samples in its fact-finding process. It's not part of the OPCW's mandate to investigate who is responsible for the attack.
    This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups.
    A man carries a child at a makeshift hospital in Khan Sheikhoun. Activists have blamed the Syrian regime for the attack. In an apparent reference to the attack, two state-run Syrian media outlets reported that there was an explosion at a &quot;rebel poison gas factory&quot; in the countryside of Idlib province. The government has denied using chemical weapons in the past.
    A child&#39;s body is seen in Khan Sheikhoun.
    In this photo provided by the Idlib Media Center, doctors treat a child after the suspected attack.
    A baby&#39;s dead body is covered. Many of the casualties came as a result of asphyxiation, local doctors say.
    A dead baby is seen in the aftermath of the attack. &quot;I&#39;ve never seen anything like it, beyond description,&quot; said Fares al-Jundi, a doctor who spoke with CNN. He lives in a nearby village and rushed to the hospital after the airstrikes.
    Al-Jundi described how whole families were killed: They died of asphyxiation, and foam covered their mouths. Many died suddenly. &quot;I believe this horrible memory will stay with me for the rest of my life,&quot; al-Jundi said.
    An unconscious Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun.
    This photo provided by the Idlib Media Center shows victims of the suspected attack.
    Civil defense workers try to reduce the effects of toxic gas as they carry out search-and-rescue missions in Khan Sheikhoun.
    Johnson: Assad 'almost certainly' responsible

    In response to the OPCW findings, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the UK stands behind its belief that the Assad regime is responsible for the attack.
    "This confirmation cannot be ignored. The UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism will now work to identify who was responsible. As I have said previously, the UK's own assessment is that the Assad regime almost certainly carried out this abominable attack," he said.
    Assad denies chemical attack in interview
    "I urge our international partners to unite behind the need to hold those responsible for this atrocity to account."
    The Khan Sheikhoun incident has been widely blamed on the Syrian government, though Damascus has continually denied it had anything to do with the attack and also denies it has any chemical weapons.
    Syria has instead blamed terrorist groups for the attack, and Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the attack was carried out by "forces" trying to frame the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Russia has been Syria's most powerful ally during the conflict.
    Stockpiles of Sarin still exist in Syria despite the OPCW overseeing the destruction of the country's chemical weapon supply in 2013, following an attack in the Ghouta area of Damascus, which activists say killed 1,400 people.
    A joint UN-OPCW investigation will now move forward to identify who was behind the attack. British scientists had previously found evidence of Sarin or a Sarin-like substance in samples from the April 4 airstrike.

    CNN's Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.