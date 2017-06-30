Fighters surround ISIS-controlled Raqqa in Syria, commander says

Story highlights The Syrian city of Raqqa is ISIS' de facto capital

A Kurdish-Arab coalition leads the fight to retake city

(CNN) In a major push to defeat ISIS, US-backed fighters have surrounded the Syrian city of Raqqa as they try to oust the militants from their de facto capital.

The fighters have cut off all routes into and out of Raqqa, said Nasir Haj Mansour, a senior commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces -- a mainly Kurdish and Arab coalition.

The SDF launched an offensive to seize the city June 6.

For more than three years, ISIS has used Raqqa as a staging ground for its deadly attacks on the Middle East and further overseas.

Capturing Raqqa would be a major achievement in the battle against ISIS and help bring an end to its brutal experiment of creating an Islamic caliphate.