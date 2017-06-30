Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraq's military has seized the remains of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri -- where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the ISIS "caliphate" in 2014 -- and is now engaged in fierce street-to-street fighting for the last several hundred meters of Mosul's Old City.

Troops are just 600 meters from the Tigris River, which marks the final few blocks of western Mosul still under ISIS control.

The mosque was destroyed by ISIS fighters last week as Iraqi forces edged closer.

The Tigris river separates the east, top, and west side of Mosul.

"The fighting is heavy but our advance is strong," Brigadier General Haider Fadl of Iraq's counterterror service told CNN Friday. "The difficulties are mainly due to the presence of civilians and the terrain. The houses are tight-knit and the streets are too narrow for our vehicles."

ISIS militants are using small arms fire, snipers, mortars and grenades. At least four ISIS militants also blew themselves up near the frontline Thursday, including one woman who blew herself up near Iraqi forces on Thursday morning.