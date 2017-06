London (CNN) The United States has no clear plan for dealing with the various crises it faces in the Middle East, according to one of the top US allies in the fight against ISIS.

The Iraqi Vice President, Ayad Allawi, said the US was "absent" from its traditional role in maintaining global stability.

"There is a vacuum in the overall leadership in the world," Allawi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour , in an interview airing Friday. "The Americans need to ... get back to their role as an international power, an important international power."

"To me, there is no international strategy -- no strategy for the alliances that are fighting and have helped us in this part of the fight."

Iraqi forces, supported by the US, are in pitched battle to retake the last blocks from ISIS control in Western Mosul, the extremist group's last major stronghold in Iraq.

Read More