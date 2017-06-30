Story highlights A 31-year-old Nashville woman survived a heart transplant years ago, only to die following childbirth

Her husband's friend started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $350,000

(CNN) After giving birth to her baby girl, Megan Moss Johnson got to hold her daughter in her arms, feed her and burp her.

It was a celebration of new life for Johnson, who received a heart transplant seven years ago, and her husband, Christian music artist Nathan Johnson.

But the 31-year-old mother experienced complications and died just eight hours later of unspecified causes.

Johnson had a smooth delivery and got to greet daughter Eilee Kate just like any other mom, said her husband's friend and Christian singer Josh Wilson.

"Nathan is devastated," Wilson wrote on a GoFundMe page that he set up for the family. "There are no words for this, so I won't really say much more. Here is what I know. Nathan is a wonderful man and an amazing father. He loves his daughter dearly. "