Story highlights Lionel Messi to marry Antonela Roccuzzo

Childhood sweethearts tie the knot in Rosario

(CNN) The name Lucas Scaglia may not mean much to most people but without him, Lionel Messi's marriage to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo may never have happened.

While playing for Newell's Old Boys as kids, so the story goes, Scaglia and Messi became friends off the pitch.

A young Messi soon began spending an increasing amount of time at the Scaglia family home after laying eyes on his friend's cousin, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The story comes full circle Friday, more than 20 years later, when Barcelona star Messi -- arguably the world's best player -- and Roccuzzo will tie the knot back where they first met in their home town of Rosario.

"Being who he is, he could have been married in the best place in the world, and must have had many offers," Enrique Domínguez, Messi's former coach at Newell's Old Boys, told CNN's Ivan Sarmenti.

