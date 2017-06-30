Breaking News

Goal of a lifetime? Messi weds longtime girlfriend in hometown

Updated 5:17 AM ET, Sat July 1, 2017

Soccer star Lionel Messi, right, and Antonela Rocuzzo pose for pictures at their wedding on June 30, 2017 in Rosario, Argentina.
FC Barcelona&#39;s Lionel Messi kisses long-time girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate Barcelona&#39;s win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in Madrid in May 2016.
Roccuzzo was also born in Rosario. The couple&#39;s wedding will take place in the City Center Casino, in the Las Flores neighborhood of Rosario. The couple are parents to to four-year-old Thiago and one-year-old Mateo.
According to CNN Espanol&#39;s Ivan Sarmenti, 260 guests -- including Messi&#39;s Barcelona teammates -- will attend and 150+ journalists will cover the event.
A huge security presence is expected at the venue. There will be no access for the public, while Las Flores is one of the city&#39;s most dangerous districts.
Messi and Roccuzzo are pictured on holiday in Ibiza with Cesc Fabregas and his girlfriend Daniella Semaan, who are expected to attend the wedding.
The couple are seen arriving for the wedding of Messi&#39;s teammate Andres Iniesta in Altafulla, Spain in July, 2012. Among guests expected at Messi and Roccuzzo&#39;s wedding are some of Messi&#39;s current and former teammates, including Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira.
Messi and Roccuzzo ride a jet ski in Ibiza, Spain, in August 2011.
The couple leave a beach in Rio de Janeiro after the arrival of photographers in July 2010, around the time world media became aware they were in a relationship.
Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in hometown of Rosario.