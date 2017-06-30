Confederations Cup: The fan experience

Story highlights Russia to host 2018 World Cup

Currently hosting Confederations Cup

(CNN) Traveling around a country as vast as Russia is bound to throw up some logistical problems.

At next year's World Cup some supporters might end up traveling 2,064 miles (3,300 kilometers) just to watch their country's team in the group stages of the competition.

And with an influx of people from all over the world -- speaking several different languages -- 2018 World Cup organizers will have a job on their hands to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

CNN's Amanda Davies traveled from Kazan to Saint Petersburg during the Confederations Cup warm-up competition to find out how visiting fans can negotiate the journeys between host cities.