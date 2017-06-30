Story highlights Martyn Hett, 29, killed in attack on Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month which left 22 dead

Celebrities including Mariah Carey, of whom Hett was huge fan, tweeted condolences after his death

Hett's family determined to give him "diva"-style send off, complete with horse-drawn glass carriage

(CNN) The dress code for Martyn Hett's funeral read: "Black with something fabulous" -- fitting for a man whose memory has brought as many laughs as tears to the faces of those who knew him.

Popular social media figure Hett , 29, was among 22 people killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last month.

His death sparked a flood of condolence messages from around the world, including one from his heroine, singer Mariah Carey.

Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC 💔❤ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 24, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

On Friday, hundreds of people -- including some he had never met -- gathered in his hometown of Stockport to say farewell to Hett at a funeral service highlighting his love of life.

Ahead of the event, his mother tweeted: "Thanks to everyone who stood by us through our nightmare. We will send Martyn on his eternal journey today. Total Diva exit. RIP son."