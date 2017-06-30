Story highlights Angela Merkel softened her stance on gay marriage Monday, paving way for the vote

Merkel's party could lose the support of some of its traditional, religious supporters

Two-thirds of Germans support gay marriage, according to a recent poll

(CNN) German lawmakers will decide whether to legalize same-sex marriage Friday, just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped her longstanding opposition to allowing a free vote on the issue in parliament.

The bill, which is widely expected to pass, would give homosexual couples in Germany the same rights as heterosexual couples. Once it has been officially signed into law, same-sex couples will be able to marry and jointly adopt children.

While civil partnerships have been available to gay couples in Germany since 2001, same-sex marriages have not been recognized by the state.

Two-thirds of Germans said they were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in a recent YouGov poll

Gay rights activists in Germany have been calling for same-sex marriage to be legalized for many years.

If approved by the Bundestag on Friday, the bill is likely to pass through the Bundesrat -- Germany's upper house -- next week, paving the way for Germany to enter the club of more than 20 countries where same-sex marriage is legal.

