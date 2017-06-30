Story highlights Probe in corruption scandal overshadowed Le Pen's presidential campaign

Centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right politician for presidency

Paris (CNN) Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's National Front party, has been formally placed under investigation in connection with a corruption scandal, a spokesman for the far-right party told CNN on Friday.

She will appeal against the decision on Monday, National Front press director Alain Vizier said.

In the French criminal justice system, a "formal investigation" is the step before filing charges.

Catherine Griset, Le Pen's chief of staff, was formally charged as part of a probe into the alleged misuse of EU funds in February. Le Pen's bodyguard, Thierry Legier, was also questioned.

The controversy shadowed Le Pen's campaign for the French presidency.

