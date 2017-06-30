Bullied boy gets starry tweets for his birthday

Story highlights One dad asks celebrities to send birthday wishes to his son

(CNN) Birthday wishes from adoring relatives are great, but a message from Bart Simpson? That's a whole new level of cool.

A collection of actors, athletes, entertainers and other celebrities offered birthday greetings on Twitter to one young boy from Leeds, England.

Chris Hope-Smith, the boy's father, tweeted a request for anyone famous to send his son Ollie a positive message on his 9th birthday. He wrote that Ollie had been bullied, saying he "just would love someone to tell him he does mean something."

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

Hope-Smith first posted his appeal early Thursday. By Friday afternoon, his tweet had already reached over 14,000 retweets and 34,000 likes -- not to mention an array of celebrities and organizations around the world who answered his call. The reaction is sure to be a surprise for Ollie, whose birthday is Wednesday.

Positive notes flooded in from actor Russell Crowe, singer Dionne Warwick and anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky. Eric Keyes, a character designer for "The Simpsons," drew a picture of Bart Simpson wishing him well.

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

Ollie! Happy birthday! 9 years old is a fun age! I hope your day was all that you dreamed. Shoot for the stars and always be kind. ✨🎂 xx — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) June 30, 2017

