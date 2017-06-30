(CNN) "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki has expressed his thanks to the men and women of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, days after a large blaze claimed his home.

"Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe," the actor wrote on Instagram, along with a photo that showed him embracing a firefighter.

Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Galecki's statement comes after a fire raging about 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles destroyed a ranch owned by the TV actor and musician.

As of Thursday evening, the fire responsible has burned 1,598 acres and is 88% contained, according to CAL FIRE

"Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support," Galecki added. "It is far from lost on us here."

