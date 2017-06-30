Jay Z apologizes to Beyoncé in one of his 'best songs'

Story highlights Jay Z dropped his first album in four years "4:44" on Friday

Fans immediately began to question if this was a response to his Beyonce's 2016 album, 'Lemonade'

(CNN) Jay Z dropped his new album "4:44" at midnight on Friday and sent the Internet into a frenzy.

The rapper is calling his title track, "4:44" off the album one of the "best songs" he's ever written.

"'4:44' is a song that I wrote, and it's the crux of the album, just right in the middle of the album. And I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 AM, to write this song," he told iHeartRadio's The Beat in an exclusive interview. "So it became the title of the album and everything. It's the title track because it's such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I've ever written."

Fans are questioning whether "4:44" is a response to his wife's 2016 visual album "Lemonade" in which she seemingly called him out on nearly every track, sparking rumors of infidelity.

Here are some of the most shocking moments from "4:44."

