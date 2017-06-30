Story highlights The singer says she has damaged vocal cords and can't perform

(CNN) Adele may be dropping the mic, literally.

In a tweet Friday night, the singer canceled the final two shows of her tour, a tour she had hinted might be her last, because of damaged vocal cords.

"On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement," she wrote.

Adele had already told fans her current 'Live" tour could be her last.

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things," Adele wrote in a letter posted to Instagram this week. "Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring ... I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."