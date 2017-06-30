Story highlights Adele shared a handwritten note stating that her 'Live' tour could be her last

The singer has been touring for 15 months

(CNN) Adele may be dropping the mic, literally.

The singer told fans that after 123 shows in more than 50 cities on three continents her current "Live" tour, which wraps Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium, could be her last.

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things," Adele wrote in a letter posted to Instagram. "Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring ... I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

This isn't the first time the Grammy-winner, who has talked about her struggles with stage fright, has suggested she's done touring.

"I don't know if I will ever tour again," Adele said during a show in New Zealand in March. "The only reason I tour is you."