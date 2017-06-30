Breaking News

Xi Jinping warns of 'red line' as Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 3:52 AM ET, Sat July 1, 2017

Thousands expected in Hong Kong protest march
Thousands expected in Hong Kong protest march

Story highlights

  • Xi Jinping completes his first visit to Hong Kong since taking power in 2013
  • Annual pro-democracy march through city kicks off

Hong Kong (CNN)China's President Xi Jinping has warned that any efforts in Hong Kong "to challenge the power" of Beijing are "absolutely impermissible," as the former British colony marked 20 years of Chinese rule Saturday.

"Any attempt to endanger China's sovereignty and security ... or use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses a red line," Xi said, in a nationalistic speech which emphasized Beijing's control over the city, now a special administrative region of China.
It's Xi's first visit to the city since he took power in Beijing in 2013, and comes amid fears by some Hong Kongers of increasing Chinese encroachment on the city's autonomy -- guaranteed under a framework known as "one country, two systems."
    Xi left Hong Kong in the early afternoon Saturday before the kick-off of an annual July 1 pro-democracy march. Victoria Park, the staging ground for the rally, was packed with people despite stifling heat and rain.
    Earlier, Xi swore in Carrie Lam as Hong Kong's first female Chief Executive. Lam called for unity to heal the city's divided society -- just hours after police scuffled with pro-democracy protesters attempting to reach the harbor-side venue where the ceremony took place.
    Lam said she recognized the political and economic challenges facing Hong Kong but added that the city's problems cannot be solved overnight.
    Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, faces China's President Xi Jinping, right, as she is sworn in as the territory's new leader during a ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017.
    Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, faces China's President Xi Jinping, right, as she is sworn in as the territory's new leader during a ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017.

    Protests and arrests

    As officials prepared for the sanctioned event Saturday morning, scuffles broke out when a pro-democracy march was attacked by pro-China campaigners.
    Protesters had hoped to march on a flag-raising ceremony, but were prevented from moving more than a few hundred meters by flag-waving counter-demonstrators and a huge police cordon.
    Leaders including high-profile campaigner Joshua Wong were detained and bundled into police vans as their supporters shouted "shame." He was later released.
    The police cordon was swiftly dropped after 8 a.m. local time, after the flag-raising ceremony went smoothly, with pro-China crowds singing the national anthem and applauding.
    "Their goals were simple ... to prevent us from going to the ceremony," activist Avery Ng said Saturday. "I urge the people of Hong Kong, do not give up. If we give up, we will slowly deteriorate into what China is today."
    Lawmaker "Longhair" Leung Kwok-hung, a veteran pro-democracy activist, was also briefly taken into custody. "Patriotism is the last resort of thugs," he said after his release, and urged Hong Kongers to take to the streets for the annual pro-democracy march Saturday afternoon.
    Hong Kong lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (right) at a pro-democracy rally Saturday. Protesters were prevented from leaving the venue by pro-China counter demonstrators.
    Hong Kong lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (right) at a pro-democracy rally Saturday. Protesters were prevented from leaving the venue by pro-China counter demonstrators.
    The confrontation, and police response, exposes the tensions in the city between those who seek greater freedom and those loyal to leadership on the mainland.
    At a gala event Friday night, the Chinese leader urged Hong Kongers to unite and build on the progress made by previous generations.
    With Hong Kong's leaders, China's President Xi Jinping sings a song entitled "My Country" at a gala event in Hong Kong to mark 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule.
    With Hong Kong's leaders, China's President Xi Jinping sings a song entitled "My Country" at a gala event in Hong Kong to mark 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule.
    The event came on the second day of a three-day trip, Xi's first since he became Chinese President in 2013.
    The event came on the second day of a three-day trip, Xi's first since he became Chinese President in 2013.
    Dancers put on a show for the Chinese President.
    Dancers put on a show for the Chinese President.
    Singer Leon Lai performs at the event on June 30, 2017, surrounded by dancers.
    Singer Leon Lai performs at the event on June 30, 2017, surrounded by dancers.
    Singer Karen Mok was among a star lineup on stage, while the audience was filled with Chinese and Hong Kong guests and officials.
    Singer Karen Mok was among a star lineup on stage, while the audience was filled with Chinese and Hong Kong guests and officials.
    China's President Xi Jinping makes a toast during a banquet, urging Hong Kongers to unite and build on the progress of their predecessors.
    China's President Xi Jinping makes a toast during a banquet, urging Hong Kongers to unite and build on the progress of their predecessors.
    "The road ahead is by no means smooth, but our faith in implementing 'one country, two systems' will not change, our determination won't be swayed," he said, referring to system that affords Hong Kong a degree of separation from the mainland.

    Show of force

    Xi's visit, which has seen unprecedented levels of security with roadblocks, huge barriers and a massive police presence, was largely peaceful.
    The Chinese President oversaw a military parade Friday, the largest since the city's handover from the UK to China in 1997, with around 3,000 members of the People's Liberation Army taking part.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Hong Kong garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at their Shek Kong base in Hong Kong, on Friday, June 30, 2017.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the Hong Kong garrison of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at their Shek Kong base in Hong Kong, on Friday, June 30, 2017.
    The parade was the largest since Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
    The parade was the largest since Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
    A total of 20 squadrons paraded in front of Xi, including land, sea, and air forces.
    A total of 20 squadrons paraded in front of Xi, including land, sea, and air forces.
    The PLA normally keeps a low profile in Hong Kong, where its presence is still a sensitive subject.
    The PLA normally keeps a low profile in Hong Kong, where its presence is still a sensitive subject.
    Around 6,000 troops are based in the city, with their headquarters in Admiralty, next to the Hong Kong government offices.
    Around 6,000 troops are based in the city, with their headquarters in Admiralty, next to the Hong Kong government offices.
    According to a recent article in a highly respected Communist Party journal, the Hong Kong garrison has transformed from a "symbolic presence to a show of force."
    According to a recent article in a highly respected Communist Party journal, the Hong Kong garrison has transformed from a "symbolic presence to a show of force."
    A small crowd of onlookers were specially invited to the parade alongside Xi.
    A small crowd of onlookers were specially invited to the parade alongside Xi.
    Security at the event was tight, with reporters told not to bring pens, phone batteries, or umbrellas.
    Security at the event was tight, with reporters told not to bring pens, phone batteries, or umbrellas.
    On July 1, 2017, Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule at a ceremony overseen by Xi.
    On July 1, 2017, Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule at a ceremony overseen by Xi.
    Multiple attempts by protesters to get anywhere near Xi during his time in the city ended in failure, while a pro-Hong Kong independence rally scheduled for Friday night was canceled after police refused organizers permission to use a public square.
    Two dozen activists were arrested Wednesday after they stormed and occupied the public square where the flag-raising took place. The protesters, including "Umbrella Movement" leaders Joshua Wong and Nathan Law, were not released until early Friday morning.
    Protesters stormed the Golden Bauhinia Square in central Hong Kong on June 28, 2017 ahead of an official visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
    Protesters stormed the Golden Bauhinia Square in central Hong Kong on June 28, 2017 ahead of an official visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Protests and challenges

    The mood among many pro-democracy campaigners is muted, nothing like the anger and frustration that saw hundreds of thousands occupy the streets of central Hong Kong during 2014's "Umbrella Movement."
    But deep rifts in society remain, a problem that Chief Executive Lam has vowed to tackle.
    Lam has indicated she may revive efforts to pass a controversial anti-sedition law known as Article 23.
    Article 23 requires the Hong Kong government to "enact laws on its own to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition, subversion against the Central People's Government."
    Some warn the law could be used as an excuse to crack down on criticism of the government or the discussion of controversial topics like Hong Kong independence.
    Many locals fear the law could be the final nail in the coffin for the city's autonomy from China. A previous attempt to introduce the legislation drew half a million protesters onto the streets and resulted in the resignation of a key minister in 2003.
    On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement by which Hong Kong was handed over from the UK to China, was now just an "historical document" with no practical significance.
    Chris Patten, the city's last British colonial governor, said that China had been pressuring Hong Kong "in all sort of ways."
    "You see this in attacks on the judiciary and the rule of law, interference in court cases, you see it in the atmosphere of hostility toward the independence of universities and the media," he told CNN.

    CNN's Yuli Yang, Serenitie Wang and Karina Tsui contributed reporting.