Hong Kong (CNN) China's President Xi Jinping has warned that any efforts in Hong Kong "to challenge the power" of Beijing are "absolutely impermissible," as the former British colony marked 20 years of Chinese rule Saturday.

"Any attempt to endanger China's sovereignty and security ... or use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses a red line," Xi said, in a nationalistic speech which emphasized Beijing's control over the city, now a special administrative region of China.

It's Xi's first visit to the city since he took power in Beijing in 2013, and comes amid fears by some Hong Kongers of increasing Chinese encroachment on the city's autonomy -- guaranteed under a framework known as "one country, two systems."

March slowly winding its way out of Victoria Park, end point is Tamar in Admiralty, near Hong Kong government offices: pic.twitter.com/nzAlB4R1WP — James Griffiths (@jgriffiths) July 1, 2017

Xi left Hong Kong in the early afternoon Saturday before the kick-off of an annual July 1 pro-democracy march. Victoria Park, the staging ground for the rally, was packed with people despite stifling heat and rain.

Earlier, Xi swore in Carrie Lam as Hong Kong's first female Chief Executive. Lam called for unity to heal the city's divided society -- just hours after police scuffled with pro-democracy protesters attempting to reach the harbor-side venue where the ceremony took place.

