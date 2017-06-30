China's flag to rise over Hong Kong as city marks 20 years of Chinese rule

Story highlights Xi Jinping is making his first visit to Hong Kong since taking power in 2013

He'll attend a flag-raising ceremony Saturday to mark 20 years since the handover

Hong Kong (CNN) The red and yellow standard of the People's Republic of China is set to rise over Hong Kong Saturday as the city marks two decades of Chinese rule.

China's President Xi Jinping is due to attendance a formal ceremony next to Victoria Harbor amid heavy police presence to deter any protesters intent on disrupting proceedings.

It's Xi's first visit to the city since he took power in Beijing in 2013, and comes amid fears by some Hong Kongers of increasing Chinese encroachment on their freedoms.

At a gala event Friday night, the Chinese leader urged Hong Kongers to unite and build on the progress made by previous generations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a variety show on June 30, 2017 in Hong Kong.

"The road ahead is by no means smooth, but our faith in implementing 'one country, two systems' will not change, our determination won't be swayed," he said, referring to system that affords Hong Kong a degree of separation from the mainland.

