Breaking News

François Pinault and Tadao Ando unveil plans for $121M Paris art museum

By Jamie Robinson, The Spaces

Updated 6:11 AM ET, Fri June 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

French billionaire François Pinault and architect Tadao Ando will convert Paris&#39; Bourse de Commerce building into a new 32,000-square-foot gallery.
Photos: Plans unveiled for new $121M Paris art museum
French billionaire François Pinault and architect Tadao Ando will convert Paris' Bourse de Commerce building into a new 32,000-square-foot gallery.
Hide Caption
1 of 3
The new design is said to be inspired by Rome&#39;s Pantheon. The building will house artworks from Pinault&#39;s 3,000-piece collection.
Photos: Plans unveiled for new $121M Paris art museum
The new design is said to be inspired by Rome's Pantheon. The building will house artworks from Pinault's 3,000-piece collection.
Hide Caption
2 of 3
The museum is set to open in early 2019.
Photos: Plans unveiled for new $121M Paris art museum
The museum is set to open in early 2019.
Hide Caption
3 of 3
tadao ando pinault museum 1 tadao ando pinault museum 3tadao ando pinault museum 2

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN)French billionaire François Pinault has big ambitions for Paris' former stock exchange -- and he's enlisted Tadao Ando to realize them.

The luxury goods tycoon has tasked the Japanese architect with transforming the storied Bourse de Commerce building into a new 32,000-square-foot gallery and exhibition space for his collection of contemporary art.
"In creating this new museum, I am writing the next chapter of my cultural project, whose goal is to share my passion for contemporary art with as broad an audience as possible," said Pinault. He already owns Christie's auction house and two museums in Venice featuring Ando interventions.
Inside London&#39;s stunning $70M museum revamp
Inside London's stunning $70M museum revamp
Read: Why museums around the world are celebrating fashion's great rebels
    The protected building is said to be inspired by Rome's Pantheon, and features a soaring glass dome and elaborate frescoes. Ando will insert a cylindrical three-tiered structure inside the historic rotunda to create gallery space for artworks from Pinault's 3,000-piece collection, as well as an underground auditorium.
    Read More
    Slated to open in early 2019, the new museum is expected to cost around 108 million euros ($121 million).
    "I thought that it should be up to me and my family to make the necessary efforts, and not to ask the state for funding," said Pinault, who has leased the building from Paris for 50 years.
    Originally slated to finish in 2012, the opening of the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi has been pushed back to 2017. Designed by award-winning architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel with a budget of 2.4 billion AED ($653,470,224), the museum features soft curves and a fresh white facade. Opening in June 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesOriginally slated to finish in 2012, the opening of the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi has been pushed back to 2017. Designed by award-winning architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel with a budget of 2.4 billion AED ($653,470,224), the museum features soft curves and a fresh white facade. Opening in June 2017.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    World Expos are almost always exotic architectural zoos, and Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill&#39;s monumental suite of circular pavilions is set to continue the trend. Astana&#39;s first Expo opens its doors next June with a theme of zero-energy design and sustainable urbanism. Opening in June 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    Astana World Expo, Astana, KazakhstanWorld Expos are almost always exotic architectural zoos, and Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill's monumental suite of circular pavilions is set to continue the trend. Astana's first Expo opens its doors next June with a theme of zero-energy design and sustainable urbanism. Opening in June 2017.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Rising up from Saudi&#39;s eastern deserts like a collection of sand-smoothed pebbles, the King Abdulaziz Centre is a petro-dollar-funded foundation for &#39;creativity and knowledge.&#39; Long delayed but now practically finished, the smooth façade -- actually formed from countless kilometres of winding steel tubes -- envelopes a library, education centre, auditorium and museum. Opening in the second half of 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, Dhahran Rising up from Saudi's eastern deserts like a collection of sand-smoothed pebbles, the King Abdulaziz Centre is a petro-dollar-funded foundation for 'creativity and knowledge.' Long delayed but now practically finished, the smooth façade -- actually formed from countless kilometres of winding steel tubes -- envelopes a library, education centre, auditorium and museum. Opening in the second half of 2017.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Gdansk&#39;s biggest cultural project for many years is a spectacular if sobering monument to Poland&#39;s darkest hours, its cataclysmic experiences during WWII. Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat&#39;s competition-winning scheme features dramatic concrete forms thrusting out of a landscaped new plaza. Opening in the first half 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    Second World War Museum, GdańskGdansk's biggest cultural project for many years is a spectacular if sobering monument to Poland's darkest hours, its cataclysmic experiences during WWII. Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat's competition-winning scheme features dramatic concrete forms thrusting out of a landscaped new plaza. Opening in the first half 2017.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    The V&amp;amp;A is one of the most long-established and highly acclaimed museums in the world, but that hasn&#39;t stopped it from undergoing a constant programme of updates and enhancements. The latest major project is Amanda Levete Architects&#39; competition-winning scheme on Exhibition Road, a new plaza, gallery and café that will soon radically change the way the museum addresses the rest of culture-rich Kensington. Opening July 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    Exhibition Road at the Victoria and Albert Museum, LondonThe V&A is one of the most long-established and highly acclaimed museums in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from undergoing a constant programme of updates and enhancements. The latest major project is Amanda Levete Architects' competition-winning scheme on Exhibition Road, a new plaza, gallery and café that will soon radically change the way the museum addresses the rest of culture-rich Kensington. Opening July 2017.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    A museum dedicated to the holy book needs to tread a fine line in a country that&#39;s declared itself done with truth itself. Yet maybe post-factual Washington is the perfect spot for this self-proclaimed non-denominational look at the history, society, geography and culture chronicled in the Bible. The tech-filled brick and glass Museum of the Bible is designed by SmithGroupJJR. Opening November 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    Museum of the Bible, Washington DCA museum dedicated to the holy book needs to tread a fine line in a country that's declared itself done with truth itself. Yet maybe post-factual Washington is the perfect spot for this self-proclaimed non-denominational look at the history, society, geography and culture chronicled in the Bible. The tech-filled brick and glass Museum of the Bible is designed by SmithGroupJJR. Opening November 2017.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    A massive adaptive reuse project by architectsAlliance will transform an early-20th-century industrial structure into Toronto&#39;s first dedicated MOCA, giving the institution its own building nearly 20 years after it was founded. The historic Tower Automotive Building is being retained, with the first few floors given over to art, exhibitions and events when it opens in late 2017. Opening autumn 2017.
    Photos: 2017's museum openings
    Museum of Contemporary Art, TorontoA massive adaptive reuse project by architectsAlliance will transform an early-20th-century industrial structure into Toronto's first dedicated MOCA, giving the institution its own building nearly 20 years after it was founded. The historic Tower Automotive Building is being retained, with the first few floors given over to art, exhibitions and events when it opens in late 2017. Opening autumn 2017.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    Louvre Abu Dhabi 1museum opening 1museum opening 4museum opening 2museum opening 3museum opening 6museum opening 8
    Pinault -- whose holding company also controls fashion brands Gucci and Saint Laurent, among others -- has been trying to open a Parisian museum for decades.
    Read: Los Angeles approves long-awaited George Lucas art museum
    Added Tadao Ando: "This is a project that calls on the people to recall France's proud identity as a country of culture and art and to renew their hopes for the future."
    The museum will be steps away from the Louvre and the Palais Royal. It's also close to controversial 1970s shopping center Les Halles, which was given a makeover last year with the addition of a sculptural leaf-shaped canopy.
    Discover more new museums opening on The Spaces