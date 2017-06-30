Rome (CNN) Thirty-three feet underground, at the bottom of a concrete-lined pit, archeologist Gilberto Pagani patiently scrapes dirt from a charred beam of wood that has laid undisturbed for around 1800 years.

It's part of a house, perhaps once belonging to a senior Roman army officer, destroyed by fire. Last year construction workers discovered the site near the Colosseum as they were digging a shaft to the tunnel of Rome's new metro Line C. It was only this week that archaeologists revealed what they've found during the ensuing excavation.

This discovery is particularly interesting because the fire that destroyed the house left some things intact, including wooden beams that, under normal circumstances, would have decayed ages ago.

"It's an extraordinary situation," says Rome's archaeological superintendent Francesco Prospetti. "The collapse of the ceiling sealed everything inside. It was carbonized without being burned."

