Breaking News

A mini Pompeii? 1,800-year-old ruins discovered in Rome metro excavation

By Ben Wedeman, CNN

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Fri June 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The charred remains of a lavish third-century home are the most recent discovery found during the construction of Rome&#39;s new metro line.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
The charred remains of a lavish third-century home are the most recent discovery found during the construction of Rome's new metro line.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
This discovery is particularly interesting because the fire that destroyed the house left some things intact, including wooden beams that, under normal circumstances, would have decayed ages ago.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
This discovery is particularly interesting because the fire that destroyed the house left some things intact, including wooden beams that, under normal circumstances, would have decayed ages ago.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
One of the most surprising finds was the skeleton of a dog who, according to archaeologist Simone Morretta, was likely stuck in the house after part of the burning ceiling fell.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
One of the most surprising finds was the skeleton of a dog who, according to archaeologist Simone Morretta, was likely stuck in the house after part of the burning ceiling fell.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Other finds include a fragment of mosaic flooring...
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Other finds include a fragment of mosaic flooring...
Hide Caption
4 of 24
...a wall fragment...
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
...a wall fragment...
Hide Caption
5 of 24
...part of a piece of furniture...
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
...part of a piece of furniture...
Hide Caption
6 of 24
...and parts of the burnt wooden ceiling.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
...and parts of the burnt wooden ceiling.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Items from ancient times are found more often than you might think. In September 2015, British archaeologists discovered&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/07/20/architecture/britain-pompeii-bronze-age-discovery/&quot;&gt; &lt;/a&gt;a small but prehistoric site that they say provides a genuine snapshot of life in the Bronze Age, some 3000 years ago.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Items from ancient times are found more often than you might think. In September 2015, British archaeologists discovered a small but prehistoric site that they say provides a genuine snapshot of life in the Bronze Age, some 3000 years ago.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments sold at auction in Beverly Hills in 2016 for $850,000.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments sold at auction in Beverly Hills in 2016 for $850,000.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
&quot;The tablet&#39;s significance is testament to the deep roots and enduring power of the Commandments that still form the basis of three of the world&#39;s great religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam,&quot; says David Michaels, director of ancient coins for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ha.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Heritage Auctions&lt;/a&gt;, who will be conducting the sale.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
"The tablet's significance is testament to the deep roots and enduring power of the Commandments that still form the basis of three of the world's great religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam," says David Michaels, director of ancient coins for Heritage Auctions, who will be conducting the sale.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China&#39;s Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China's Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture&#39;s age, which dates back to China&#39;s Hongwu period in the 14th century.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture's age, which dates back to China's Hongwu period in the 14th century.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it&#39;s more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it's more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/27/luxury/ancient-roman-coins-japan/&quot;&gt;recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan&lt;/a&gt;. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
&quot;I couldn&#39;t believe they&#39;d found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle,&quot; archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
"I couldn't believe they'd found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle," archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
Archaeologists recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;scientific dig&lt;/a&gt; in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Archaeologists recently unearthed a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a scientific dig in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
In August 2016, the world&#39;s largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
In August 2016, the world's largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/09/luxury/most-expensive-rough-diamond/&quot;&gt;pulled&lt;/a&gt; out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
In May 2016, divers &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/16/middleeast/roman-coins-treasure-shipwreck-israel/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
In May 2016, divers discovered a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/29/europe/spain-roman-coins-found/&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were unearthed in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/20/luxury/roman-coins-switzerland-farmer/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were discovered by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/luxury/dinosaur-bone-accessories/&quot;&gt;made&lt;/a&gt; using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually made using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
rome metro dig 1 rome ruins metro excavation 1new rome 1 new rome 2 new rome 3 new rome 4new rome 5bronze age gallery 4Ten commandments tablet 2Ten commandments tabletTen commandments tablet 5ming dynasty auction 1ming dynasty auction 3ming dynasty auction 2ming dynasty auction 404 ancient roman coins02 ancient roman coinsnero coinworld largest pearl philippinesworlds most expensive rough diamondshipwreck ancient roman sculpturesroman coins found in spainroman coins switzerlanddinosaur bracelet

Rome (CNN)Thirty-three feet underground, at the bottom of a concrete-lined pit, archeologist Gilberto Pagani patiently scrapes dirt from a charred beam of wood that has laid undisturbed for around 1800 years.

It's part of a house, perhaps once belonging to a senior Roman army officer, destroyed by fire. Last year construction workers discovered the site near the Colosseum as they were digging a shaft to the tunnel of Rome's new metro Line C. It was only this week that archaeologists revealed what they've found during the ensuing excavation.
History made: In an astonishing Bronze Age discovery a 3000-year-old community has been unearthed
History made: In an astonishing Bronze Age discovery a 3000-year-old community has been unearthed
This discovery is particularly interesting because the fire that destroyed the house left some things intact, including wooden beams that, under normal circumstances, would have decayed ages ago.
Read: The hidden details in art's masterpieces
    "It's an extraordinary situation," says Rome's archaeological superintendent Francesco Prospetti. "The collapse of the ceiling sealed everything inside. It was carbonized without being burned."
    Read More
    The skeleton of a large dog was also found at the bottom of the pit, its jaw and large front teeth easily recognizable.
    Rome metro dig unearths 1800-year-old ruins
    Rome metro dig unearths 1800-year-old ruins

      JUST WATCHED

      Rome metro dig unearths 1800-year-old ruins

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rome metro dig unearths 1800-year-old ruins 02:21
    According to archaeologist Simone Morretta, "This poor dog was already in the room during the fire. We found ashes under its paws. Probably part of the burning ceiling fell on it and there it was stuck and died."
    Fires in ancient Rome, she says, were frequent.
    "Roman houses were full of wooden elements," she says. "There were lit by fire and cooking was done over an open flame."
    Will a $10 million reward solve the world&#39;s biggest art heist?
    Will a $10 million reward solve the world's biggest art heist?
    Read: 20 priceless monuments lost in conflict
    This is just the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries during Line C's construction, which started in 2007. Last spring an army barracks was discovered nearby, and in 2009 construction was delayed when work ran into the remains of Emperor Hadrian's Athenaeum, an elite school dating back to the second century.
    Each discovery has caused construction delays, but Prospetti bristles at the suggestion progress is being sacrificed to the past.
    "It was foreseen in the planning for Linea C that there would be plenty of time set aside for archaeology ... Our effort is to transform an apparent hindrance to public service into a great opportunity, by giving Rome a subway unique in the world, in which you go underground not just to take a train, but also to take a journey in history."