(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday.
-- Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" say President Donald Trump and the White House used the possibility of a negative story in the National Enquirer to threaten them. But Trump disputes it. "FAKE NEWS," he tweeted during the show Friday morning. The accusation came during a wider discussion about the President's tweets targeting the show's co-hosts.
-- "Love wins" in Germany after a historic vote to legalize same-sex marriage.
-- A lot of Americans are getting a raise this weekend. Minimum wage hikes take effect Saturday in various cities, counties and states. The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour.
-- Jay-Z dropped his new album, sending the Internet into a frenzy. In one track, he seems to respond to the rumors of infidelity sparked by the album "Lemonade" from his wife, Beyoncé.
-- A police report says that Venus Williams is responsible for a car accident this month in Florida, which caused injuries to a 78-year-old man who later died. The victim's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, alleging negligence. Williams' attorney says authorities didn't issue any citations or traffic violations to the tennis star.
-- The nerve agent sarin was used as a weapon in April's deadly chemical attack in Syria, a watchdog organization says.
-- After decades of mismanagement, Illinois is grappling with $15 billion of unpaid bills, a quarter-trillion dollars owed to public employees when they retire and crippled social services. Lawmakers have until midnight to pass a budget or things could get worse.
-- Some 1,800-year-old ruins were discovered as workers dug a shaft to the tunnel of Rome's new metro line.
-- The teen birthrate in the United States dropped to an all-time low in 2016. Experts say it is likely that contraceptive use fueled the decline.
-- Soccer star Lionel Messi and his childhood sweetheart are tying the knot Friday where they first met in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina.
-- Happy Asteroid Day! It was created for awareness and education by Brian May, an astrophysicist better known as co-founder and lead guitarist of the rock band Queen. The date commemorates Earth's largest recorded asteroid impact in 1908.