The week in 31 photos

A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah on June 27. According to Italy's coast guard, 8,000 migrants have been rescued in waters off Libya over a 48-hour period in difficult weather conditions.
Iranian worshipers pray on June 26 in Tehran, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
A Cardinal holds his Biretta in St. Peter's Basilica as he waits for the start of a mass celebrated by Pope Francis where the pontiff elevated five new Cardinals, at the Vatican on Wednesday, June 28.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a reveler who is wearing an outfit adorned with Trudeau's name and image at the Pride parade in Toronto, on Sunday, June 25.
A Chinese worker stands near window panels displaying a map of a newly opened shopping mall at the Central Business District in Beijing on Tuesday, June 27.
A police officer looks into a large sinkhole on Thursday, June 29, in St. Louis that swallowed a car in the downtown area of the city. The car was removed by crane.
Revelers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador on Monday, June 24.
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a group photo at Buckingham Palace in London during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards on Thursday, June 29.
Sotheby's employees hang a self-portrait by Andy Warhol during a press viewing at its gallery in London on Friday, June 23. The painting was auctioned in the Contemporary Art Evening sale on June 28 and sold for $7.7 million US dollars.
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 28. Monsoon season in India begins in June and ends in October.
Worshipers pray at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 23, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Schoolchildren participate in a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill in Manila on Thursday, June 29. The nationwide drill is part of the Philippine government's quarterly disaster preparedness program.
Young Israelis swim and play in a natural pool in the village of Lifta, on the northwestern outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 28.
Children wait outside a school in Rotterdam as teachers go on strike to protest the Netherlands' teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries on Tuesday, June 27.
Romanian Premier-designate Mihai Tudose removes his glasses before a parliament vote on the new Romanian government in Bucharest on Thursday, June 29.
China and Kong Hong national flags are displayed outside a shopping center in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 28, to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China.
The newest members of the New York City police force hug during their graduation ceremony at the Madison Square Garden Theater on Thursday, June 29 in New York.
A "Third AI" robot is seen on display during the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition and Conference (AI Expo) in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 28. The AI Expo is Japan's first trade show related to artificial intelligence, with 110 exhibiting companies showcasing technologies and services related to AI.
An opposition activist blocks an avenue under an umbrella in Caracas to demonstrate against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, June 28.