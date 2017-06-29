The week in 31 photos

Photos: Cousins Zeid Ali, left, and Hodayfa Ali, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, on Saturday, June 24. The boys said some of their family members are still under the rubble. Hide Caption 1 of 31

A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah on June 27. According to Italy's coast guard, 8,000 migrants have been rescued in waters off Libya over a 48-hour period in difficult weather conditions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, center, with Sen. John Barrasso, left, at the Capitol in Washington on June 27, after McConnell announced that he is delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill while the GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.

A Chinese Crested dog named Chase attends the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23 in California. Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, became the World's Ugliest Dog at the fair.

A boy runs under a Venezuelan flag in Caracas on June 27, during a protest of journalists and media workers against recent attacks on the press. The country has been in the throws of economic and political turmoil, including attacks on the Supreme Court by a police helicopter

US President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at White House in Washington, DC, on June 26.

Iranian worshipers pray on June 26 in Tehran, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

A Cardinal holds his Biretta in St. Peter's Basilica as he waits for the start of a mass celebrated by Pope Francis where the pontiff elevated five new Cardinals, at the Vatican on Wednesday, June 28.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at a press briefing on June 27, in which she faced questions on the Republican-crafted healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

In this photo released by the US Navy, sailors fold seven US flags during a memorial ceremony on June 27 at Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan,in honor of the seven American sailors assigned to USS Fitzgerald who were killed in the June 17 collision.

A sniffer dog is transferred across a river at a landslide site in southwestern China on June 25. At least 15 bodies were recovered from the rubble after the region experienced heavy rainfall.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a reveler who is wearing an outfit adorned with Trudeau's name and image at the Pride parade in Toronto, on Sunday, June 25.

A Chinese worker stands near window panels displaying a map of a newly opened shopping mall at the Central Business District in Beijing on Tuesday, June 27.

A police officer looks into a large sinkhole on Thursday, June 29, in St. Louis that swallowed a car in the downtown area of the city. The car was removed by crane.

Riot police in Istanbul stopped pro-LGBTQ demonstrators from gathering for a Pride protest following a ban issued by the governor on Sunday, June 25. The Istanbul governor's office banned the LGBT event for the third year in a row, citing reasons of safety and public order.

Revelers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador on Monday, June 24.

An aerial view shows the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul on Wednesday, June 28. The mosque was the birthplace of its self-declared caliphate. OPINION: Destruction of mosque desecrates history

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a group photo at Buckingham Palace in London during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards on Thursday, June 29.

Sotheby's employees hang a self-portrait by Andy Warhol during a press viewing at its gallery in London on Friday, June 23. The painting was auctioned in the Contemporary Art Evening sale on June 28 and sold for $7.7 million US dollars.

People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 28. Monsoon season in India begins in June and ends in October.

Worshipers pray at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 23, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Schoolchildren participate in a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill in Manila on Thursday, June 29. The nationwide drill is part of the Philippine government's quarterly disaster preparedness program.

Pakistani rescue workers examine the site of an oil tanker explosion in Pakistan on Sunday, June 25. At least 153 people were killed in the blast; several had gathered around the tanker hoping to collect leaking fuel, an official said.

Young Israelis swim and play in a natural pool in the village of Lifta, on the northwestern outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 28.

Children wait outside a school in Rotterdam as teachers go on strike to protest the Netherlands' teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries on Tuesday, June 27.

Romanian Premier-designate Mihai Tudose removes his glasses before a parliament vote on the new Romanian government in Bucharest on Thursday, June 29.

China and Kong Hong national flags are displayed outside a shopping center in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 28, to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China.

The newest members of the New York City police force hug during their graduation ceremony at the Madison Square Garden Theater on Thursday, June 29 in New York.

A "Third AI" robot is seen on display during the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition and Conference (AI Expo) in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 28. The AI Expo is Japan's first trade show related to artificial intelligence, with 110 exhibiting companies showcasing technologies and services related to AI.

An opposition activist blocks an avenue under an umbrella in Caracas to demonstrate against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, June 28.