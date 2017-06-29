Breaking News

The week in 31 photos

Updated 9:39 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cousins Zeid Ali, left, and Hodayfa Ali, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/28/middleeast/iraq-isis-death-in-mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants&lt;/a&gt; in Mosul, on Saturday, June 24. The boys said some of their family members are still under the rubble.
Photos:
Cousins Zeid Ali, left, and Hodayfa Ali, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, on Saturday, June 24. The boys said some of their family members are still under the rubble.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah on June 27. According to Italy&#39;s coast guard, 8,000 migrants have been rescued in waters off Libya over a 48-hour period in difficult weather conditions.
Photos:
A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah on June 27. According to Italy's coast guard, 8,000 migrants have been rescued in waters off Libya over a 48-hour period in difficult weather conditions.
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, center, with Sen. John Barrasso, left, at the Capitol in Washington on June 27, after McConnell announced that he is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/politics/republican-health-care-bill-vote-delayed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill&lt;/a&gt; while the GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.
Photos:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, center, with Sen. John Barrasso, left, at the Capitol in Washington on June 27, after McConnell announced that he is delaying a vote on the Republican health care bill while the GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.
Hide Caption
3 of 31
A Chinese Crested dog named Chase attends the 2017 World&#39;s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23 in California. Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, became the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/23/us/ugly-dogs-contest-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World&#39;s Ugliest Dog&lt;/a&gt; at the fair.
Photos:
A Chinese Crested dog named Chase attends the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23 in California. Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, became the World's Ugliest Dog at the fair.
Hide Caption
4 of 31
A boy runs under a Venezuelan flag in Caracas on June 27, during a protest of journalists and media workers against recent attacks on the press. The country has been in the throws of economic and political turmoil, including attacks on the Supreme Court by a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/29/americas/venezuela-unrest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;police helicopter&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos:
A boy runs under a Venezuelan flag in Caracas on June 27, during a protest of journalists and media workers against recent attacks on the press. The country has been in the throws of economic and political turmoil, including attacks on the Supreme Court by a police helicopter.
Hide Caption
5 of 31
US President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait to greet &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/26/politics/trump-narendra-modi-india/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi&lt;/a&gt; as he arrives at White House in Washington, DC, on June 26.
Photos:
US President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at White House in Washington, DC, on June 26.
Hide Caption
6 of 31
Iranian worshipers pray on June 26 in Tehran, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Photos:
Iranian worshipers pray on June 26 in Tehran, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Hide Caption
7 of 31
A Cardinal holds his Biretta in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica as he waits for the start of a mass celebrated by Pope Francis where the pontiff elevated five new Cardinals, at the Vatican on Wednesday, June 28.
Photos:
A Cardinal holds his Biretta in St. Peter's Basilica as he waits for the start of a mass celebrated by Pope Francis where the pontiff elevated five new Cardinals, at the Vatican on Wednesday, June 28.
Hide Caption
8 of 31
White House Deputy Press Secretary &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/28/politics/donald-trump-sarah-huckabee-sanders-media/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at a press briefing&lt;/a&gt; on June 27, in which she faced questions on the Republican-crafted healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Photos:
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at a press briefing on June 27, in which she faced questions on the Republican-crafted healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Hide Caption
9 of 31
In this photo released by the US Navy, sailors fold seven US flags during a memorial ceremony on June 27 at Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan,in honor of the seven American sailors assigned to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/22/politics/uss-fitzgerald-investigation-update/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;USS Fitzgerald who were killed in the June 17 collision. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos:
In this photo released by the US Navy, sailors fold seven US flags during a memorial ceremony on June 27 at Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan,in honor of the seven American sailors assigned to USS Fitzgerald who were killed in the June 17 collision.
Hide Caption
10 of 31
A sniffer dog is transferred across a river at a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/23/china/china-landslide/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;landslide site in southwestern China&lt;/a&gt; on June 25. At least 15 bodies were recovered from the rubble after the region experienced heavy rainfall.
Photos:
A sniffer dog is transferred across a river at a landslide site in southwestern China on June 25. At least 15 bodies were recovered from the rubble after the region experienced heavy rainfall.
Hide Caption
11 of 31
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a reveler who is wearing an outfit adorned with Trudeau&#39;s name and image at the Pride parade in Toronto, on Sunday, June 25.
Photos:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with a reveler who is wearing an outfit adorned with Trudeau's name and image at the Pride parade in Toronto, on Sunday, June 25.
Hide Caption
12 of 31
A Chinese worker stands near window panels displaying a map of a newly opened shopping mall at the Central Business District in Beijing on Tuesday, June 27.
Photos:
A Chinese worker stands near window panels displaying a map of a newly opened shopping mall at the Central Business District in Beijing on Tuesday, June 27.
Hide Caption
13 of 31
A police officer looks into a large sinkhole on Thursday, June 29, in St. Louis that swallowed a car in the downtown area of the city. The car was removed by crane.
Photos:
A police officer looks into a large sinkhole on Thursday, June 29, in St. Louis that swallowed a car in the downtown area of the city. The car was removed by crane.
Hide Caption
14 of 31
Riot police in Istanbul stopped pro-LGBTQ demonstrators from gathering for a Pride protest &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/25/europe/istanbul-pride-violence/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;following a ban issued by the governor&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, June 25. The Istanbul governor&#39;s office banned the LGBT event for the third year in a row, citing reasons of safety and public order.
Photos:
Riot police in Istanbul stopped pro-LGBTQ demonstrators from gathering for a Pride protest following a ban issued by the governor on Sunday, June 25. The Istanbul governor's office banned the LGBT event for the third year in a row, citing reasons of safety and public order.
Hide Caption
15 of 31
Revelers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador on Monday, June 24.
Photos:
Revelers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in San Salvador on Monday, June 24.
Hide Caption
16 of 31
An aerial view shows the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/21/world/mosul-iraq-mosque-destroyed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed al-Nuri mosque&lt;/a&gt; during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul on Wednesday, June 28. The mosque was the birthplace of its self-declared caliphate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/24/opinions/destruction-mosul-mosque-opinion-rizvi/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;OPINION: Destruction of mosque desecrates history&lt;/a&gt;
Photos:
An aerial view shows the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul on Wednesday, June 28. The mosque was the birthplace of its self-declared caliphate. OPINION: Destruction of mosque desecrates history
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a group photo at Buckingham Palace in London during the Queen&#39;s Young Leaders Awards on Thursday, June 29.
Photos:
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a group photo at Buckingham Palace in London during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards on Thursday, June 29.
Hide Caption
18 of 31
Sotheby&#39;s employees hang a self-portrait by Andy Warhol during a press viewing at its gallery in London on Friday, June 23. The painting was auctioned in the Contemporary Art Evening sale on June 28 and sold for $7.7 million US dollars.
Photos:
Sotheby's employees hang a self-portrait by Andy Warhol during a press viewing at its gallery in London on Friday, June 23. The painting was auctioned in the Contemporary Art Evening sale on June 28 and sold for $7.7 million US dollars.
Hide Caption
19 of 31
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 28. Monsoon season in India begins in June and ends in October.
Photos:
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 28. Monsoon season in India begins in June and ends in October.
Hide Caption
20 of 31
Worshipers pray at the Kaaba, Islam&#39;s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 23, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos:
Worshipers pray at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 23, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Hide Caption
21 of 31
Schoolchildren participate in a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill in Manila on Thursday, June 29. The nationwide drill is part of the Philippine government&#39;s quarterly disaster preparedness program.
Photos:
Schoolchildren participate in a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill in Manila on Thursday, June 29. The nationwide drill is part of the Philippine government's quarterly disaster preparedness program.
Hide Caption
22 of 31
Pakistani rescue workers examine the site of an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/25/asia/deadly-oil-tank-explosion-pakistan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;oil tanker explosion&lt;/a&gt; in Pakistan on Sunday, June 25. At least 153 people were killed in the blast; several had gathered around the tanker hoping to collect leaking fuel, an official said.
Photos:
Pakistani rescue workers examine the site of an oil tanker explosion in Pakistan on Sunday, June 25. At least 153 people were killed in the blast; several had gathered around the tanker hoping to collect leaking fuel, an official said.
Hide Caption
23 of 31
Young Israelis swim and play in a natural pool in the village of Lifta, on the northwestern outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 28.
Photos:
Young Israelis swim and play in a natural pool in the village of Lifta, on the northwestern outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 28.
Hide Caption
24 of 31
Children wait outside a school in Rotterdam as teachers go on strike to protest the Netherlands&#39; teacher&#39;s shortage, work pressure and poor salaries on Tuesday, June 27.
Photos:
Children wait outside a school in Rotterdam as teachers go on strike to protest the Netherlands' teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries on Tuesday, June 27.
Hide Caption
25 of 31
Romanian Premier-designate Mihai Tudose removes his glasses before a parliament vote on the new Romanian government in Bucharest on Thursday, June 29.
Photos:
Romanian Premier-designate Mihai Tudose removes his glasses before a parliament vote on the new Romanian government in Bucharest on Thursday, June 29.
Hide Caption
26 of 31
China and Kong Hong national flags are displayed outside a shopping center in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 28, to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong&#39;s handover to China.
Photos:
China and Kong Hong national flags are displayed outside a shopping center in Hong Kong on Wednesday, June 28, to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China.
Hide Caption
27 of 31
The newest members of the New York City police force hug during their graduation ceremony at the Madison Square Garden Theater on Thursday, June 29 in New York.
Photos:
The newest members of the New York City police force hug during their graduation ceremony at the Madison Square Garden Theater on Thursday, June 29 in New York.
Hide Caption
28 of 31
A &quot;Third AI&quot; robot is seen on display during the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition and Conference (AI Expo) in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 28. The AI Expo is Japan&#39;s first trade show related to artificial intelligence, with 110 exhibiting companies showcasing technologies and services related to AI.
Photos:
A "Third AI" robot is seen on display during the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition and Conference (AI Expo) in Tokyo on Wednesday, June 28. The AI Expo is Japan's first trade show related to artificial intelligence, with 110 exhibiting companies showcasing technologies and services related to AI.
Hide Caption
29 of 31
An opposition activist blocks an avenue under an umbrella in Caracas to demonstrate against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, June 28.
Photos:
An opposition activist blocks an avenue under an umbrella in Caracas to demonstrate against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, June 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 31
Swedish brig Tre Kronor floats with scarlet sails on the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, June 24, during the Scarlet Sails festivities that marks school graduation. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/22/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0622/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 24 photos&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos:
Swedish brig Tre Kronor floats with scarlet sails on the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, June 24, during the Scarlet Sails festivities that marks school graduation. See last week in 24 photos.
Hide Caption
31 of 31
01 week in photos 062902 week in photos 062903 week in photos 062904 week in photos 062905 week in photos 062906 week in photos 0629 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 062912 week in photos 0629 09 week in photos 0629 RESTRICTED11 week in photos 062932 week in photos RESTRICTED31 week in photos 062913 week in photos 062914 week in photos 062934 week in photos 0629 16 week in photos 0629 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 062918 week in photos 0629 RESTRICTED15 week in photos 062920 week in photos 062921 week in photos 062922 week in photos 062923 week in photos 062924 week in photos 062926 week in photos 0629 RESTRICTED26 week in photos 062927 week in photos 062928 week in photos 0629 30 week in photos 0629 RESTRICTED30 week in photos 062932 week in photos 0629
Take a look at 31 photos of the week from June 23 through June 29.