Mysterious 'sea pickles' invade the west coast

(CNN) Dude! There's something totally tubular about the West Coast right now.

It's the sea pickle. Many, many sea pickles, actually.

The translucent -- and tubular -- creatures are actually called pyrosomes. They are appearing in unusually large numbers in western coastal waters from California to Alaska, posing serious problems for fisherman and puzzling scientists.

"There's been unusual things happening in the ocean," said Michael Milstein, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While no one knows for sure, the plethora of pyrosomes is most likely a result of a change in water temperature. "Somehow these guys drifted into the picture and multiplied ... it's still something of a puzzle," Milstein said.

