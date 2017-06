Philadelphia District Attorney pleads guilty in corruption case

(CNN) The district attorney of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges Thursday and resigned effective immediately, federal officials said.

Seth Williams, who was twice elected as Philadelphia's district attorney, pleaded guilty to one count of travel and use of interstate facilities to promote and facilitate bribery contrary to Pennsylvania law, according to acting New Jersey US Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss the remaining 28 charges. Williams agreed to resign as Philadelphia district attorney and he faces up to five years in prison. In addition, as part of the plea agreement, Williams must forfeit $64,878.22 from bribes and fraud proceeds and admit he committed all the offenses for which he was indicted

"Today, Mr. Williams admitted all of that conduct," Fitzpatrick said. "Williams owed the public a duty to act according to the highest legal and ethical standards. Seth Williams breached that trust; he abused his power; and he will now be held accountable for his actions."

Williams was initially accused of accepting bribes between 2010 and 2015 to use his position to help two business owners, according to the indictment by the United States Attorney's Office for New Jersey

