NASA's colorful clouds light up the sky

Story highlights Canisters deployed after the launch formed artificial, luminescent clouds

NASA scientists want to study the movement of particles in the ionosphere

(CNN) After multiple failed attempts, NASA's Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket lit up the sky with blue-green and red artificial clouds from North Carolina to New York early Thursday morning. The agency is calling it "an early Independence Day fireworks display."

The rocket launched from Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's eastern shore at 4:25 a.m. and reached an altitude of 118 miles. The flight lasted eight minutes. Four to five minutes in, it deployed 10 canisters about the size of soft drink cans, each containing a colored vapor that forms artificial, luminescent clouds.

The launch of the sounding rocket.

They were released 100 miles above the ground, posing no risk to observers. The payload landed in the Atlantic Ocean, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) out to sea from its launch point in Virginia.

"Patience paid off today with a brilliant launch and successful technology test of this new ampoule system," said Bill Wrobel, Wallops Flight Facility director. "This flight paves the way for an upcoming science mission taking flight from Norway that will use this ampoule deployment system to study the aurora."

The wait is over! The Terrier-Improved Malemute launched this morning, June 29, at 4:25 a.m. An early Independence Day fireworks display!! pic.twitter.com/Y5x6Oz2hu8 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 29, 2017

The Wallops facility received 2,000 reports and photos captured by onlookers of the colorful clouds up and down the Mid-Atlantic coast, including Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Read More