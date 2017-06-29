Breaking News

NASA's colorful clouds light up the sky

By Ashley Strickland and Brandon Miller, CNN

Updated 12:08 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Christopher Becke captured these photos and video while watching a rocket launch from NASA&#39;s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Christopher Becke captured these photos and video while watching a rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Story highlights

  • Canisters deployed after the launch formed artificial, luminescent clouds
  • NASA scientists want to study the movement of particles in the ionosphere

(CNN)After multiple failed attempts, NASA's Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket lit up the sky with blue-green and red artificial clouds from North Carolina to New York early Thursday morning. The agency is calling it "an early Independence Day fireworks display."

The rocket launched from Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's eastern shore at 4:25 a.m. and reached an altitude of 118 miles. The flight lasted eight minutes. Four to five minutes in, it deployed 10 canisters about the size of soft drink cans, each containing a colored vapor that forms artificial, luminescent clouds.
The launch of the sounding rocket.
The launch of the sounding rocket.
They were released 100 miles above the ground, posing no risk to observers. The payload landed in the Atlantic Ocean, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) out to sea from its launch point in Virginia.
    The Wallops facility received 2,000 reports and photos captured by onlookers of the colorful clouds up and down the Mid-Atlantic coast, including Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
    Read More
    Christopher Becke, a high school physics teacher in Williamsburg, Virginia, captured images and a timelapse of the clouds.
    One of Christopher Becke&#39;s images capturing the colorful clouds.
    One of Christopher Becke's images capturing the colorful clouds.
    The rocket's launch has been delayed several times since its originally scheduled launch on May 31. The most recent attempt, on June 24, was foiled by extensive cloud cover. Previous attempts were scrubbed for various reasons, from strong winds and clouds to boats in the potential payload landing area.
    Sounding rockets have been used for more than 40 years to carry science payloads on missions that last five to 20 minutes.
    The vapor tracers will allow scientists on the ground to view the movement of the particles in the ionosphere, a part of Earth's atmosphere that stretches to the edge of space, to learn more about the movement of the air currents at that altitude.