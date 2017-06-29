School rallies around family of missing Chinese student

Story highlights "We cannot give up," Yingying Zhang's boyfriend says of missing student

Zhang's father says he will forgive those responsible if she returns safe

(CNN) Twenty days after University of Illinois graduate student Yingying Zhang disappeared from the Urbana-Champaign campus, her family called on the community Thursday to hold on to hope for her safe return.

"She's always a brave girl and she never easily gives up on anything," Zhang's boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, told a crowd of well-wishers gathered at the school Thursday night.

"She never gives up as long as there's a glimmer of hope ... so we cannot give up either," he said.

Hou and members of Zhang's family led a procession of hundreds of well-wishers through the streets of the Urbana-Champaign campus Thursday night. They waved flags with her name on them and carried her picture as they chanted "let's find Yingying."

The family flew from China to the United States earlier this month to search for the 26-year-old visiting scholar. And they say they're not going home without her.

