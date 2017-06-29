(CNN) Queens resident Chufen Chen is suing Dunkin' Donuts over a sandwich, accusing the chain of labeling beef as steak.

In a federal lawsuit filed in New York, Chen accuses the popular fast food chain of a repeatedly "false, deceptive and misleading" advertising and marketing campaign. The suit claims the Angus steak-and-egg breakfast sandwiches contain beef, not steak.

According to the complaint, "Its 'Angus steak' is not 'steak,' as the term is defined under 9 CFR 381.162" in the Code of Federal Regulations, "but rather a beef patty, an inferior product of minced meat that contains 'fillers and binders.' "

The complaint also notes the chain sells the sandwich for 50-60 cents more than the other sandwiches on the menu.

Michelle King, a spokeswoman for Dunkin' Donuts, said, "While we are limited in what we can say at this time due to pending litigation, we can assure you that Dunkin' Donuts' Angus steak-and-egg sandwich is made with real Angus beef, marinade and seasonings."

