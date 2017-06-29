Venus Williams blamed for fatal car accident, police report says

Story highlights Venus Williams is responsible for a car accident that led to a fatality, according to a police report

Williams is considered one of the favorites to win Wimbledon

(CNN) A police report says that Venus Williams is responsible for a car accident earlier this month in Florida, which caused injuries to a 78-year-old man who later died.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police report states the accident occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens and the victim, Jerome Barson, was a passenger in a car that was driven by his wife, Linda Barson.

According to the report, Linda Barson told police she was traveling west in the right lane and approaching an intersection, slowing for a traffic light. The report states that light changed to green, and Barson said she drove through the intersection when Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia cut across in front of her car.

Linda Barson said she was unable to avoid crashing into Williams.

Williams, according to the report, told police she was stopped in the median of the intersection because of other traffic. Williams also said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed the intersection. The report says Williams was driving an estimated speed of 5 mph.

