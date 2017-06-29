Breaking News

Michelle Payne: Jockey handed 4-week ban after failed drugs test

Updated 5:48 AM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michelle Payne rocked the world of racing by becoming the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Michelle Payne rocked the world of racing by becoming the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.

Hide Caption
1 of 20
The Melbourne Cup is known as the &quot;race that stops a nation&quot; such is the interest in the event. It&#39;s not just the cup that stops Australia -- it&#39;s high stakes in the fashion world too.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
The Melbourne Cup is known as the "race that stops a nation" such is the interest in the event. It's not just the cup that stops Australia -- it's high stakes in the fashion world too.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Of course, hats aren&#39;t just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Of course, hats aren't just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne&#39;s landmark win.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne's landmark win.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Crowds gather in Sydney&#39;s Martin Place -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/12/15/world/asia/australia-sydney-hostage-situation/&quot;&gt;where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014&lt;/a&gt; -- to watch the race.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
Crowds gather in Sydney's Martin Place -- where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014 -- to watch the race.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
At the end of a long hard day&#39;s horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
At the end of a long hard day's horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
With all eyes glued on events at Flemington, there wasn&#39;t a soul to be seen studying at the Australian National University&#39;s Law Library in Canberra.
Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady'
With all eyes glued on events at Flemington, there wasn't a soul to be seen studying at the Australian National University's Law Library in Canberra.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
payne teasemelbourne cup 11melbourne cup parademelbourne cup finchmelbourne cup hewittmelbourne cup 06melbourne cup 01melbourne cup payne race 7melbourne cup payne celebratesmelbourne cup michelle paynepayne 1melbourne cup michelle payne brothermelbourne djmelbourne cup craig davidmelbourne cup singer nathanielmelbourne cup flemingtonFlemington oliviamelbourne cup martin placemelbourne cup seagullsmelbourne cup library

Story highlights

  • Michelle Payne banned for four weeks
  • "I take full responsibility," jockey says

(CNN)Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has been banned from competing for four weeks following a positive drugs test.

The Australian was handed the suspension by Racing Victoria after she tested positive for the banned appetite suppressant Phentermine.
Payne, who in 2015 became the first female to win the Melbourne Cup, pleaded guilty at Thursday's inquiry held at Flemington racecourse, the site of her famous win on 100-1 shot Prince of Penzance.
    The female jockey blazing a trail
    The female jockey blazing a trail

      JUST WATCHED

      The female jockey blazing a trail

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The female jockey blazing a trail 03:12
    "I would like to take full responsibility and had I known it would still be my system, and I would be riding with a banned substance in my system, I wouldn't be riding," Payne said.
    "I'm embarrassed and I'm sorry for that.
    Read More
    "The onus is 100% with me as a rider to know what I am taking and the rules around it regardless of whether it has been prescribed to me or not."
    The positive sample was provided by the 31-year-old at the Swan Hill Cup meeting in Victoria on June 11, nine days before she guided Kaspersky to fifth place in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.
    READ: Michelle Payne targets Melbourne Cup glory as a coach
    READ: Melbourne Cup fame no distraction to gender equality fight
    Payne is banned until July 21 and is scheduled to return to racing at Ascot for the Shergar Cup on August 12.
    Just last week, the Australian told CNN she was now aiming to leave the saddle and win the Melbourne Cup as a trainer.
    "The training is something I've been planning towards a long time now," she said. "I'm preparing for the riding to come to an end.
    Visit CNN.com/horseracing for more news and videos
    "It will be hard to say goodbye but I've had a number of bad injuries and obviously one day I want to have a family of my own. But it's a long-range plan so I'm not stopping just yet."