Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Michelle Payne rocked the world of racing by becoming the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.



Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' The Melbourne Cup is known as the "race that stops a nation" such is the interest in the event. It's not just the cup that stops Australia -- it's high stakes in the fashion world too.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' The Melbourne Cup was given its own entrance parade ahead of the race.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Australian beauty pageant titleholder and television reporter.Rachael Finch poses at the Myer Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' The celebrities were out in force with Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian tennis player, just one famous face at the racecourse.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Of course, hats aren't just for women. Here designer Phillip Rhodes poses on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' There were 24 horses competing for a chance at sporting immortality.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Just the fourth woman to compete in the race in its 155-year history, Payne rode New Zealand-bred Prince of Penzance to victory.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Prince of Penzance cost $36,000 but came up trumps to win the $2.6 million top prize.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Payne was mobbed by adoring fans after her surprise triumph.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Payne, one of 10 kids, celebrated the victory with her family.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Payne celebrated her triumph with brother Stevie, who has Down syndrome. Stevie works as her strapper.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' DJ Nussy was on the decks as she entertained the crowds at Flemington.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Singer Craig David was also on hand to entertain the Flemington masses.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Supported by cello and violins, singer Nathaniel also performed at the racecourse.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' There was a huge crowd at Flemington to witness Payne's landmark win.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Mobiles were very much at the ready to capture events both on and off the track.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' Crowds gather in Sydney's Martin Place -- where the Lindt Chocolate Cafe shooting took place in December 2014 -- to watch the race.

Photos: Michelle Payne: Australia's 'First Lady' At the end of a long hard day's horse racing seagulls gather at Flemington to see what might be on the menu.