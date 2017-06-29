Breaking News

Alex Gray: The first Englishman to swap rugby for NFL

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Alex Gray spent eight years as a professional rugby player, representing England sevens and several English domestic teams.
Alex Gray spent eight years as a professional rugby player, representing England sevens and several English domestic teams. But he's now decided to take a different career path...
Gray was signed by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in May having never played a game of American football.
Gray was signed by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in May having never played a game of American football. He's pictured signing a fan's shirt at a pre-season mini-camp.
His unique combination of size, strength, and speed helped him catch the eyes of NFL scouts. Gray is the first Englishman to swap rugby for the NFL, but several others have made cross-code switches to the NFL before him.
His unique combination of size, strength, and speed helped him catch the eyes of NFL scouts. Gray is the first Englishman to swap rugby for the NFL, but several others have made cross-code switches to the NFL before him.
Australian Jarryd Hayne, primarily a rugby league player, signed for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. After two years in the States and a brief spell playing sevens for Fiji, Hayne is now back in Australia's NRL playing for the Gold Coast Titans.
Australian Jarryd Hayne, primarily a rugby league player, signed for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. After two years in the States and a brief spell playing sevens for Fiji, Hayne is now back in Australia's NRL playing for the Gold Coast Titans.
Lawrence Okoye has an eclectic sporting background. As a schoolboy, he excelled in rugby and track and field athletics, and he still holds the British record for discus. He's been signed to a number of NFL practice squad but is yet to take to the field in a game.
Lawrence Okoye has an eclectic sporting background. As a schoolboy, he excelled in rugby and track and field athletics, and he still holds the British record for discus. He's been signed to a number of NFL practice squad but is yet to take to the field in a game.
Hayden Smith (#82) spent two years as a tight end for the Jets having previously played rugby for USA and English club side Saracens. He's now returned to rugby.
Hayden Smith (#82) spent two years as a tight end for the Jets having previously played rugby for USA and English club side Saracens. He's now returned to rugby.
Psalm Wooching, however, has chosen to pursue a rugby career rather than one in the NFL. A promising college player, he captained the Washington Huskies to the national championship playoffs, but is now playing with English side Harlequins.
Psalm Wooching, however, has chosen to pursue a rugby career rather than one in the NFL. A promising college player, he captained the Washington Huskies to the national championship playoffs, but is now playing with English side Harlequins.
Likewise, American winger Carlin Isles has arrived at rugby sevens via a background of American football and track running.
Likewise, American winger Carlin Isles has arrived at rugby sevens via a background of American football and track running.
Story highlights

  • Gray recently signed for Atlanta Falcons
  • Has little experience of American football
  • Leaves his rugby career of eight years
  • Gray won 22 caps for England Sevens

(CNN)Alex Gray recently joined the Atlanta Falcons and, first up, he wants to break into the team's roster.

After that, he hopes to become a regular starter in the NFL -- winning games, Lombardi trophies, and respect from fans.
There's a catch, though.
    Gray has never played a game of American football in his life. In fact, the closest he's come to competitive gridiron has been playing video games with his brother.
    A rugby convert, he discovered the NFL was looking to recruit cross-sport players in January.
    Standing at 6-foot 6-inches, weighing in at 114 kg and able to run 100 meters in under 11 seconds, Gray's unique athleticism meant he fitted the mold.
    After several months and a 10-week trial in Florida, the former England Rugby Sevens player found himself flying out to Atlanta with a career as a tight end beckoning.
    "It's pretty funny how it all worked out," 26-year-old Gray tells CNN.
    "I remember talking to my agent around Christmas time and telling him what I was going to do with rugby. And I said, tongue-in-cheek, 'if nothing else comes up, why don't we just go to the NFL and make a load of money?'
    READ: Meet the college football star who turned down the NFL
    "We had a laugh about that, but I think it must have been two weeks later where he says 'I've had some NFL UK scouts on the phone and they want to meet with you.'
    "Before coming here I had played absolutely no American football. The only thing I had ever done was thrown a ball about with my mates when I was younger.
    "The only insight I had was playing those EA Sports Madden games with my brothers."

    Rugby roller-coaster

    It's been full-on ever since. Gray trains with the Falcons between 7am and 6pm everyday, and then heads back to a hotel room to pour over books and training manuals, cramming in as much as he can about the new sport.
    For eight years, Gray had what he calls a "crazy love affair" with the game of rugby. He captained England at youth level in a team containing the likes of Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola and Jonathan Joseph -- regular faces in today's test team.
    READ: Rugby sevens -- the best day out in sport?
    A rare combination of speed and size meant he was well-suited to the faster-paced game of rugby sevens. After several seasons with England -- which included being named his country's player of the year in 2015 -- he missed out on selection for Great Britain at the Rio Olympics.
    Scotland do the Dizzy Drop-Goal Challenge
    cnn world rugby scotland rugby sevens dizzy drop goal challenge spc_00000911

      Scotland do the Dizzy Drop-Goal Challenge

    'A love of hamburgers and a royal connection'
    cnn world rugby dan norton england sevens rugby spc_00000414

      'A love of hamburgers and a royal connection''

    Gray spent the end of last year playing in the second tier of English rugby with Yorkshire Carnegie.
    "Rugby had given me a lot of pain with injury, missing out on certain opportunities [...] to get an injury so close to the Olympics and miss out on that was completely heartbreaking," he says, referring to an ankle injury that forced him out of Rio 2016.
    "I really enjoyed my time at Carnegie, I really liked the players, the coaches, the place, I was really close to my family.
    READ: Rugby star Bryan Habana's surprise DNA discovery
    "I just had this sense I was a bit too comfortable. It wasn't a huge challenge like I had had in the past. In the back of my mind, I was thinking: 'I want something that's going to take me so far out my comfort zone.'"
    He's certainly got that. A new team, new sport and a new continent -- learning curves don't get much steeper.

    'Players are driving into training with Ferraris'

    Gray's old club Carnegie ended its season by narrowly missing out on promotion to the English Premiership in front of 7,830 people; the club he's joined lost last season's Super Bowl in front of 71,795 -- with 111 million watching on TV.
    "The only way I can really describe it is it's like the volume's been turned up to 100," Gray explains. "The players are driving into training with Ferraris and all these types of things.
    READ: All Blacks overpower Lions in Auckland
    "The place we train is out of the world. The facilities, the changing rooms, having a sauna, a hot tub, and an ice bath.
    "All this type of stuff is just worlds apart from where I was. If you turn the TV on over here there's a dedicated NFL channel where they're just playing football all day. When you live in England, I don't think people understand how big it actually is over here."
    The Hong Kong Sevens event is known for its party atmosphere in the stands as much as for its entertainment on the pitch. It forms part of the Rugby Sevens World Series.
    The Hong Kong Sevens event is known for its party atmosphere in the stands as much as for its entertainment on the pitch. It forms part of the Rugby Sevens World Series.
    Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament's festive spirit.
    1989Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament's festive spirit.
    Those novelty sunglasses won't always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
    1992Those novelty sunglasses won't always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
    ... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
    1992... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
    The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers were seen again for the 2017 edition.
    2001The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers were seen again for the 2017 edition.
    The 40,000-seater Hong Kong stadium was at near-maximum capacity.
    2001The 40,000-seater Hong Kong stadium was at near-maximum capacity.
    With the addition of a qualifying event, Hong Kong is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
    2001With the addition of a qualifying event, Hong Kong is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
    Despite not having competed in any of the world series events so far, South Korea has been invited to join the tournament and will compete in the group stages.
    Despite not having competed in any of the world series events so far, South Korea has been invited to join the tournament and will compete in the group stages.
    Hong Kong's party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably London and Las Vegas.
    2004Hong Kong's party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably London and Las Vegas.
    It's the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
    2004It's the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
    The championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in London in May.
    2006The championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in London in May.
    Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that "I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong."
    2007Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that "I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong."
    He said that the crowd "gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy."
    2008He said that the crowd "gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy."
    "Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform," says Serevi.
    2009"Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform," says Serevi.
    Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
    2012Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
    With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
    2012With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
    To the outright weird.
    2014To the outright weird.
    Fiji has been victorious at the last three events.
    2016Fiji has been victorious at the last three events.
    While Gray won't be eligible to play in the NFL until 2018, he can play with the Falcons' practice squad and hopes to break into the 54-man roster next year.
    It's not unusual for rugby players to try their hands at different disciplines. Take, for example, the likes of sevens speedster Carlin Isles, who came from a sprinting and American football background. Or Australian Jarryd Hayne, who has played rugby league, sevens, and NFL.
    Psalm Wooching, who captained his college football side last year, turned down opportunities to play in the NFL to pursue a rugby career; he's now playing with English club side Harlequins.
    But having represented his country and played professional rugby for eight years, Gray's decision to leave a sport he has been devoted to most of his life -- while still in his prime -- is unprecedented. He's the first English rugby player to become a pro American footballer.
    "To play American football and rugby, you need to be tough, you need to be competitive, you need to be all these things," he says. "But the actual way the games are played, they're completely night and day.
    "Other than the tackling and the catching and that kind of stuff, they share very few similarities. It really has been a very humbling experience for me. Most of my life I've always been really good at rugby, things have come quite naturally to me.
    History repeated: Scotland recall 2016 triumph
    History repeated: Scotland recall 2016 triumph

      History repeated: Scotland recall 2016 triumph

    "This has been a completely new world, the amount of learning I have to do. It's been a great experience. It's definitely bringing the best out of me."

    A way back to rugby?

    Given the emotional and physical energy Gray is investing on the switch, you would assume that his rugby days are a thing of the past.
    But he says his love for the game will always be there, and a route back to rugby in a few years' time could still be on the cards.
    "Life's a funny thing," Gray muses. "It'll open doors, doors will shut on you and others will open like they did for me.
    "I can't sit here and say I've completely closed the door on rugby. I will always love the game, it's part of my DNA and it's something I've done since I was six years old.
    "But if I'm completely honest where I am right now it feels like this is where I should be, this is where I'm supposed to be. That's just the feeling I've got at the minute."