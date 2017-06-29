US official: No more chemical weapons activity observed at Syrian airbase

Story highlights The US believes the Syrian regime has "dispersed" its aircraft based at Shayrat

The White House had warned President Bashar al-Assad would pay a heavy price for using chemical weapons

(CNN) The US military has seen no new activity near the chemical weapons installations at the Shayrat Airbase in Syria in the last 24 hours, two US officials told CNN.

Two US military officials had previously told CNN Wednesday that Russians visited the Shayrat airbase on Tuesday. One of the officials said the US military thinks it is "highly likely" that the Russians inspected a one-time chemical weapons shelter.

The officials told CNN Thursday that following the Russian inspection of the airfield, the Syrian regime has "dispersed" its aircraft based at Shayrat.

The regime forces have moved some their aircraft to other airbases and spread others around the airfield, away from the chemical weapons bunkers and away from other aircraft, the officials said, based on the latest imagery seen by the US. The Assad regime had similarly dispersed its aircraft following the April US cruise missile strike against the airfield which was launched in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack by regime aircraft.

"The Russians appeared to have been helpful on this one," one of the officials said.

