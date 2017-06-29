Story highlights An official told CNN that the package would include advanced missiles and torpedoes

The US says the sale does not indicate a change to the "one China" policy

(CNN) The US' decision to go ahead with the sale of a $1.4 billion arms package to Taiwan threatens to undermine US-Chinese relations, China's ambassador to Washington said.

Speaking to reporters at an embassy reception in DC Thursday, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said recent US moves eroded the trust built when US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida in April.

"All these actions -- sanctions against Chinese companies and especially arms sales to Taiwan -- will certainly undermine the mutual confidence between the two sides and runs counter to the spirit of the Mar-a-Lago summit," Cui said, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, the Trump administration notified Congress of its plans to go ahead with the controversial arms package, the first such sale under President Trump.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the agreement included "seven proposed defense sales for Taiwan," adding that the deal was valued at "about $1.42 billion."

