US approves first arms sale to Taiwan under Trump

Story highlights An official told CNN that the package would include advanced missiles and torpedoes

The US says the sale does not indicate a change to the "one China" policy

(CNN) In a move likely to irk China, the Trump Administration notified Congress Thursday that it intends to sell Taiwan a $1.4 billion arms package, the first such sale under President Donald Trump.

The White House's National Security Council spokesman, Michael Anton, confirmed the administration's approval of the sale to CNN.

A US official familiar with the deal told CNN that the package would include advanced missiles and torpedoes including the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon and MK 48 6AT Heavy Weight Torpedoes.

The deal will also include technical support for an early warning radar system.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert confirmed the deal during a news conference Thursday, saying "the administration had formally notified Congress of seven proposed defense sales for Taiwan," adding that the deal was valued at "about $1.42 billion.