Washington (CNN) At a $35,000-per-seat fundraiser, Republican donors likely expected a rousing speech from the 45th President of the United States, who was headlining the event for his victory fund and the Republican National Committee at his own Trump International Hotel on Wednesday evening. And two sources who attended the event told CNN that he lived up to expectations.

"It was well worth what everybody paid," said a source. The President spoke for about 45 minutes without a teleprompter.

Cabinet members and administration officials alike attended: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin, chief of staff Reince Priebus, first lady Melania Trump and top aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Several senators attended, too, including Cory Gardner and David Perdue.

Another person who attended described it to CNN as a fun and freewheeling speech where the President called out folks in the crowd -- from Priebus to co-chair of the RNC Bob Paduchik to House Speaker Paul Ryan -- to lavish praise on them.

The President mostly focused on his accomplishments in office -- like signing the Veteran's Accountability Act and confirming Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

