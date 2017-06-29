Trump ushers in 'golden era of American energy'

Story highlights President Donald Trump spoke at the Energy Department on Thursday

He called for a new era of "American energy dominance"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump delivered a Thursday afternoon speech promoting the White House's "Energy Week" on a day largely overshadowed by a series of disparaging tweets aimed at MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Trump said his administration will seek "American energy dominance," calling for domestic energy development and loosening of Obama-era regulations.

"We have nearly 100 years worth of natural gas and more than 250 years worth of clean, beautiful coal. We are a top producer of petroleum and the number one producer of natural gas. We have so much more than we ever thought possible. We are really in the driving seat, and you know what? We don't want to let other countries take away our sovereignty," he said at the "Unleashing American Energy Summit" at the Department of Energy. "This vast energy wealth does not belong to the government. It belongs to the people of the United States of America."

The President cited the Keystone XL Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline as administration achievements, adding that he will reduce restrictions on the development of natural gas and canceled the moratorium on a coal leasing on federal lands.

He also noted his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords, saying "maybe we'll be back into it some day, but it will be on better terms."

