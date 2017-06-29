TBT: Truman's birthday cake disaster

Story highlights Trump's birthday was earlier this month

(CNN) While crying over spilled milk is frowned upon, crying over dropped cake is perfectly understandable. Somehow President Harry Truman kept it together after a cake mishap during a celebration of his 61st birthday in 1945.

President Donald Trump marked his 71st birthday earlier this month, a perfect opportunity to look back at other presidential birthdays.

You can learn a lot about how a person by how he or she handles crises, and the cake mishap -- which you can see in the photo above -- showed Truman's true colors. Upon closer inspection, this was clearly not a delicate, quiet, non-embarrassing event. It isn't clear if Truman or the man stooped over the cake was the clumsy culprit, but everyone noticed.

Truman seems to be a good sport about the whole thing, leaning in to help clean up. The man on the floor almost looks like he's taking a taste.

Few could blame him.

