Senate health care bill has 'drastic' repercussions, New Hampshire governor says

Story highlights Gov. Chris Sununu says bill would cost New Hampshire $1.5 billion over 10 years

"That downshifting of cost to a state like ours is unfair," he says

(CNN) Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire voiced his opposition Thursday to the current Senate health care bill to repeal Obamacare, citing concerns that cuts to Medicaid expansion would hurt his state's ability to deal with the opioid crisis.

"The repercussions are pretty drastic for the state of New Hampshire, especially when you're looking at resources that would come in. You're looking at least $1.5 billion of cost to the state of New Hampshire over the next 10 years," Sununu told "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo.

"We are a no income tax state. We have no sales tax, we have no income tax. We really control our costs at the local level. That downshifting of cost to a state like ours is unfair and more importantly, it's not practical. There's really no practical way to implement the plan as it is."

Obamacare greatly expanded Medicaid, allowing states such as New Hampshire that accepted funding to provide coverage to millions of low-income Americans who couldn't afford it before.

The Senate bill would cut Medicaid spending by $772 billion over the next 10 years, compared with the current health care law, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Some 15 million fewer Americans would be covered by Medicaid in 2026.

