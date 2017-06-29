Story highlights Sasse to Trump: "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office"

Trump attacked MSNBC co-hosts on Twitter, criticizing Mika Brzezinski for her appearance

Washington (CNN) Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse blasted President Donald Trump Thursday over his attacks against "Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, calling the President's social media behavior not "normal."

"Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office," Sasse tweeted in response to Trump's latest series of tweets Thursday.

While MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was still on the air early Thursday morning, Trump posted messages on Twitter insulting the hosts with nicknames like "Psycho Joe" and "Crazy Mika," later adding that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Although Sasse did not reference Trump by name, a spokesman for Sasse confirmed that his tweet was referring to the President's behavior on Twitter.

