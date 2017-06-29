Story highlights
- Sasse to Trump: "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office"
- Trump attacked MSNBC co-hosts on Twitter, criticizing Mika Brzezinski for her appearance
Washington (CNN)Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse blasted President Donald Trump Thursday over his attacks against "Morning Joe" co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, calling the President's social media behavior not "normal."
"Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office," Sasse tweeted in response to Trump's latest series of tweets Thursday.
While MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was still on the air early Thursday morning, Trump posted messages on Twitter insulting the hosts with nicknames like "Psycho Joe" and "Crazy Mika," later adding that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."
Although Sasse did not reference Trump by name, a spokesman for Sasse confirmed that his tweet was referring to the President's behavior on Twitter.
The Republican senator has been an outspoken critic of Trump, often voicing his opposition to a number of the President's policies and proposals on Twitter.
"Governing tweetstorm to tweetstorm is not a sustainable strategy," Sasse told CNN in May.
The senator from Nebraska also used Twitter to poke fun at Trump for his misspelled tweet about "covfefe" last month.
The White House responded Thursday to criticism of Trump's attacks against the "Morning Joe" co-hosts, saying that Trump would not allow himself to be pushed around by bullying.
"I don't think that the President's even been someone who gets attacked and doesn't push back," deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News. "There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks not just to him but people around him."
"This is a President who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be bullied," Sanders added.
MSNBC also released a statement in response to Trump's tweets about the network's co-hosts, saying that "it's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."