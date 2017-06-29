Senate re-passes Russia sanctions bill

Story highlights Democrats charged that Republicans in the House were deliberately stalling on a sanctions bill

Republicans said that the reaction to the delay was being overblown

(CNN) Ahead of President Donald Trump's first face-to-face encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week at the G20 summit, the Senate passed Thursday for a second time a Russia sanctions package that had stalled on Capitol Hill.

The Senate has passed a technical correction to its Russia sanctions bill by unanimous consent, making minor changes to the bill to address House concerns that the original language violated the Constitution.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, had said earlier Thursday an agreement had been struck to bring the revised version of the bill back to the floor, in order to make technical changes to the legislation that would satisfy the House.

Two weeks ago, the original bill passed 98 to 2 despite concerns raised by the Trump administration. It would impose new sanctions on Russia and provide Congress with the authority to review any effort to weaken them.

After the overwhelming vote, bipartisan backers in the House hoped to take it up quickly and approve it to send to President Donald Trump. But after reviewing the Senate bill, House GOP leaders reported that there was language in it that violated the Constitution.

