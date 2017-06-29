(CNN) After months of winding through the courts, the so-called "watered down," revised version of President Donald Trump's fiercely litigated travel ban will finally go in effect at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Here's what to expect for version 2.0:

Who can't enter the US?

The test for foreign nationals under the Supreme Court's ruling is whether one has a "credible claim of bona fide relationship" with either an entity (like a school or a job) or a person living in the US (such as a spouse).

If you can't sufficiently establish such a close relationship, you are banned for 90 days if you are from Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan, and 120 days if you are a refugee from any country.

Read More