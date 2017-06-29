(CNN) Hours after President Donald Trump told reporters to expect a "big surprise" on the stalled Senate health care bill, one Republican lawmaker slammed the bill, invoking the "do no harm" principle.

During an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Rep. Pete King said Wednesday that "it's wrong to pass something for the sake of passing it."

King argued that Congress should work on passing a smaller health care package.

"I want to do it in a way that we're not hurting anyone," King said. "And if it takes it two, three, four, five years to do it, fine. If we don't repeal all of it, hey, that's democracy."

The New York lawmaker voted for the House health care bill, but has come out against the Senate bill.

Read More