GOP congressman: Trump's tweets 'ugly' and 'indefensible'

(CNN) A Republican congressman who supported Donald Trump for president refused to defend him Thursday night after a pair of tweets led to strong criticism from both Democrats and Republicans that it was beneath the dignity of the office he holds. Rep. Lee Zeldin called the tweets "ugly" and "indefensible."

President Trump attacked Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," in a pair of tweets earlier in the day, writing "I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

During an interview on CNN's "Outfront," Zeldin told Jim Sciutto, "I'm not going to defend his tweet. It was ugly and I personally do hold the President of the United States to a higher standard."

The New York Republican said, "The tweet he put out this morning is indefensible, but it is unfortunate that we have seen so many attacks on the part of that particular subject on this President."

Zeldin also warned the tweets could pose problems for Trump with the people who voted for him.

Read More