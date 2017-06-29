Breaking News

Toomey: Trump's Twitter attack 'maddening'

By Grace Hauck, CNN

Updated 6:02 PM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sen toomey trump tweets response lead sot_00000000
sen toomey trump tweets response lead sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Toomey: Trump tweets are maddening

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Toomey: Trump tweets are maddening 00:55

Story highlights

  • "This is maddening, it's maddeningly frustrating," Rep. Pat Toomey said
  • Toomey discussed Medicaid and the country's growing opioid crisis

Washington (CNN)Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told CNN that President Donald Trump's Thursday-morning tweets were "maddening."

"This is maddening. It's maddeningly frustrating because this is beneath the dignity of the President of the United States, or at least it should be," the Pennsylvania senator said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," adding, "It's a distraction. It starts to undermine his ability to get the agenda done."
GOP lawmakers blast Trump&#39;s &#39;Morning Joe&#39; tweets
GOP lawmakers blast Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets
Many other Republicans lawmakers expressed their frustration with the President's tweets attacking MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Thursday, including Sens. Ben Sasse, Lisa Murkowski, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Mike Crapo, James Lankford, Tim Scott and several Republican members of the House.
    First lady Melania Trump stands by the President&#39;s tweets
    First lady Melania Trump stands by the President's tweets
    Countless Democrats echoed similar sentiments across various platforms.
    White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the President's actions at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
    Read More
    "I think he's been very clear that, when attacked, he's going to hit back," Sanders said.
    But Toomey said he'd rather see Trump spending his time on reworking Medicaid costs and finding solutions to the country's growing opioid crisis.
    "We really need the President to focus on those things," Toomey said.
    When Tapper noted that nearly 2.8 million Pennsylvanians are currently covered under Medicaid, Toomey asserted that none would be forced to give up their coverage under the American Health Care Act.
    GOP lawmaker: Trump&#39;s tweets are concerning
    Rep. Tom Reed response to Trump Morning Joe Twitter _00004911

      JUST WATCHED

      GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets are concerning

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    GOP lawmaker: Trump's tweets are concerning 01:03
    "They won't lose coverage because of the Senate bill. We codify -- we make permanent -- Medicaid expansion," Toomey said.
    Medicaid coverage would continue to increase under the GOP health care bill, but at a slower rate, according to Toomey, who asserted the bill would provide special funds for addiction treatment.
    "I think having a shared responsibility for this cost between state and federal government -- as we do for everything else -- makes perfect sense," Toomey said.