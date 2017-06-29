Navarro: Trump embarrassing, shameful, disgusting

Story highlights Navarro: Trump "acts like a crazy person with anybody who attacks him"

The President is being "enabled" by Republicans and his family

(CNN) Republican strategist and CNN commentator Ana Navarro has slammed President Donald Trump over his tweets attacking "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brezezinski.

"When I first saw the tweet I was frankly disgusted" Navarro told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday.

Trump's tweets said that "Morning Joe" is "poorly rated" and that the hosts "speak badly of me."

Trump claimed that Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough courted him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago around the New Year's Eve holiday.

"She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" the President tweeted.

