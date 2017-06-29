Breaking News

First lady Melania Trump stands by the President's tweets

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Thu June 29, 2017

Sanders
Sanders

    White House on tweets: Fight fire with fire

  • President Trump tweeted disparaging comments about an MSNBC host
  • When he gets attacked "he will punch back 10 times harder," the first lady's spokeswoman said

Washington (CNN)First lady Melania Trump is standing by President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweets criticizing MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski.

"As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN when asked about the tweets.
Speaking about her husband's social media habits in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" just after the election, Melania Trump said that sometimes it got him in trouble, "but it helped a lot, as well."
    Asked whether she spoke up if she felt he crossed a line, the first lady said, "Yes, I tell him all the time."
    But she conceded that at the end of the day, he does what he wants.
    Trump tweets shocking assault on Brzezinski, Scarborough
    "I think he hears me. But he will do what he wants to do on the end. He's an adult. He knows the consequences. And I give him my opinion. And he could do whatever he likes with it," Trump said.
    On the campaign trail, Trump said she would seek to champion combating cyberbullying as one of the "main focuses" of her work as first lady.
    "Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers," she said at a rally in Pennsylvania days before the election. "We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other. We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media. It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I'm privileged enough to become your first lady."
    Trump, who officially moved into the White House earlier this month, is expected to roll out her platform in more detail in the coming months.