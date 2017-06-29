Story highlights President Trump tweeted disparaging comments about an MSNBC host

When he gets attacked "he will punch back 10 times harder," the first lady's spokeswoman said

"As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN when asked about the tweets.

Speaking about her husband's social media habits in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" just after the election, Melania Trump said that sometimes it got him in trouble, "but it helped a lot, as well."

Asked whether she spoke up if she felt he crossed a line, the first lady said, "Yes, I tell him all the time."

But she conceded that at the end of the day, he does what he wants.